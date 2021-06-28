by Angela Mohan on  June 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

American Shadow Banks Exploited Healthcare Workers During Pandemic
Shadow banks of the US have invested in ways that obtain gains from the misfortunes of frontline workers, struggling companies, and distressed sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research focused on industry reports and news media coverage of the industry to track investments made by shadow banks during the crisis as well as their investments leading up to the crisis that affected the safety and security of frontline workers when the coronavirus hit.

"We found that while the most economically vulnerable have suffered the brunt of the pandemic's hardship, those with financial capital have profited from struggling and booming sectors alike.


The work of shadow banks has contributed to growing economic and social inequality during the crisis," said lead author Megan Tobias Neely, Assistant Professor in the Department of Organization, Copenhagen Business School. The research is published in the American Behavioral Scientist journal.

Shadow banking has been one of the fastest growing areas of finance since deregulation in the early 1980s. The research states that shadow banks have since played a central role in shaping how executives manage companies, often placing pressure on companies to downsize their workforces and cut wages and benefits for the sake of the shareholders.

Healthcare, grocery, and distribution drivers have been some of the industries hardest hit even before this crisis. Private equity helped to create the conditions that made frontline workers vulnerable in the first place. These investors have targeted the US healthcare industry with a negative impact on hospitals, urgent care, and ambulances, the research showed.

"Private equity firms often try to quickly turnover companies and invest less, or not at all, in new technology, workers' skills, quality improvements, and emergency equipment stockpiles like personal protective equipment.

This has had the effect of increasing healthcare costs and overburdening underpaid healthcare staff," said co-author Donna Carmichael, Researcher in Sociology at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"Women, especially women of colour, are disproportionately the workers who have been put at greatest risk during the pandemic. One-third of jobs held by women are 'essential,' and women compose 52 per cent of frontline workers, including nine out of ten nurses and two-thirds of grocery store and pharmacy clerks. And so, the pandemic has made women 'essential and expendable' at the same time," Neely said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mathematical Modeling Help Balance Economy, Health During Pandemic
Using mathematical modeling, a new interdisciplinary study determines the best course of action for walking the line between economic stability and the best possible health outcomes during the COVID pandemic, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions