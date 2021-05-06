Samsung Smart Healthcare Centre Helps Govt Hospitals Fight COVID

"With these new centres, we now have our healthcare equipment in 142 government hospitals across India. We salute the Covid warriors who have been working tirelessly over the last year to help people," he added.The new hospitals where the centres are located are in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Indore, Keylong, Akola, Jamnagar, Shimla and Palakkad, among others.This addition takes the number of hospitals in the country covered under this citizenship programme to 142.In the last year alone, Samsung ramped up the programme to add 56 new Samsung Smart Healthcare centres in hospitals across 19 states, contributing to Covid-19 management.This included 15 Smart Healthcare centres in the last two months.Feedback from hospitals indicate that these Digital X-ray machines, which are portable, are extensively being used for in-room diagnosis of patients, it added.The Digital X-ray machines have also helped government hospitals improve efficiency and increase diagnostic capacities, as the output from these machines can be monitored by doctors directly on a computer screen, doing away with physical X-ray films.Source: IANS