by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Samsung Smart Healthcare Centre Helps Govt Hospitals Fight COVID
Samsung India announces new Smart Healthcare centres at government hospitals across the country as part of its citizenship initiative to fight COVID with better equipments and resources.

Samsung Smart Healthcare centres are equipped with modern Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines made by Samsung.

"Samsung Smart Healthcare programme supports the government's efforts to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare," Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"With these new centres, we now have our healthcare equipment in 142 government hospitals across India. We salute the Covid warriors who have been working tirelessly over the last year to help people," he added.

The new hospitals where the centres are located are in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Indore, Keylong, Akola, Jamnagar, Shimla and Palakkad, among others.

This addition takes the number of hospitals in the country covered under this citizenship programme to 142.

In the last year alone, Samsung ramped up the programme to add 56 new Samsung Smart Healthcare centres in hospitals across 19 states, contributing to Covid-19 management.

This included 15 Smart Healthcare centres in the last two months.

Feedback from hospitals indicate that these Digital X-ray machines, which are portable, are extensively being used for in-room diagnosis of patients, it added.

The Digital X-ray machines have also helped government hospitals improve efficiency and increase diagnostic capacities, as the output from these machines can be monitored by doctors directly on a computer screen, doing away with physical X-ray films.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions