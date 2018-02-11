medindia
Diwali Decoration Ideas: Smart Tips to Decorate Your New Apartment This Diwali

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 2, 2018 at 11:05 AM Lifestyle News
Diwali (Deepawali), the festival of lights is here. Is your new apartment ready to shine this Diwali? Here are a few smart tips that may help you to decorate your new house this festive season.
The seasonal vibe is in the air with bursts of colour and music shimmering away into glazed, starry skies so why not add a few cost-effective, easy home decor tips to add more fun to the festivities.

Abhay Jaipuria, Partner, Vaya Home and Abraham Santosh, Head Designer, Elegancia list ideas to make your new home Diwali ready.

  • Mirchi lights or string lights are vibrant in its range. Varying from rani-pinks to mellow-yellows, these lights can be hung from a ceiling or laid against a wall. Name the size and you have got it, these lights are a quick to spruce up your home with tons of sunshine at night and not to forget, you can box them up to reuse for the upcoming years.
  • Have a fabrical-affair with your home with banjara and kalamkari prints. The market is trending with these handcrafted fabrics. Visit your nearest market to fill your shopping bags with cushion covers, duvets, table cloths, runners and all things fabric for your to-be newly decorated home.
  • Change it up this Diwali by opting for rice or Betel nut powders, tropical flowers like hibiscus along with, marigold and earthen diyas. Sustainable living is a smart choice so decorate homes in a similar fashion. And you can take it up a notch by gathering your social circles to hand paint diyas with natural dyes as a fun exercise.
  • Eye-catching isn't it, every time we spot a milk parlour or ice cream kiosk on the streets of our neighbourhood. In a similar fashion, you can incorporate a pop-up station at your lawn, courtyard or/and hall spaces. Plock-up a table or stand with crackers, accessories and home-made sweets, which everyone can gather around for a treat? This DIY (Do-It-Yourself) tip would certainly be one of a kind. A great way to get everyone pumped with festive energy and would lead to everyone decorating with one another.
  • Stack your gift boxes on the pop-up station, paste a few Diwali greetings cards on your newly-painted walls and hang your goodie-bags all across the home.


Source: IANS

