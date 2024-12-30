Circadian Nutrition: A Solution for Chronic Fatigue

Circadian nutrition, including time-restricted and phase-restricted feeding, offers a promising solution to reduce fatigue and improve muscle and cognitive function.
Fatigue is becoming increasingly common in industrialized societies, emphasizing the urgent need for effective clinical and lifestyle solutions. It is characterized by diminished muscle endurance, strength, and a continuous feeling of exhaustion, often linked to disruptions in circadian rhythms. Although it affects many people, the molecular causes of fatigue are not yet fully understood (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Circadian nutrition: is meal timing an elixir for fatigue?
Go to source). Recent research has revealed the molecular factors that influence daily variations in muscle endurance and has identified circadian-based nutritional strategies that help alleviate muscle and cognitive impairments in rodents. In particular, time-restricted feeding has proven to be highly effective in reducing fatigue by positively impacting both the brain and muscle tissues. As a result, circadian nutrition shows promise as a potential lifestyle intervention to address fatigue.
Circadian Regulation of Muscle Fatigue and Cognitive DysfunctionCircadian regulation of muscle fatigue and fatigue-associated cognitive dysfunctions is crucial. Time-restricted feeding (TRF) involves limiting daily food intake to a specific window, creating an intermittent feed-fast cycle. Emerging evidence indicates that night/active phase- restricted feeding (NRF), akin to 16:8 intermittent fasting in humans, aligns the feed- fast cycle with the circadian clock, preventing diet-induced metabolic diseases in mice. NRF increases muscle endurance in obesogenic diet-fed mice across their life-span in both sexes. Mechanistically, NRF is associated with increased metabolic flexibility. Day/sleep phase-restricted feeding (DRF), akin to Ramadan fasting in humans, increases muscular endurance in lean mice throughout the day/night cycle. A recent study demonstrates that TRF restores myofiber strength in aged mice through coordinated actions of the brain and muscle clocks.
Understanding Circadian Biology to Combat FatigueTo date, clinical trials on metabolic diseases have robustly identified circadian nutrition as a safe and easily adoptable lifestyle intervention. It is promising that a detailed understanding of the circadian biology of fatigue at the molecular level could address the social and economic challenges posed by fatigue.
