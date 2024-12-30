The Effects of Societal Inequality on Brain Aging and Dementia

Societal inequality, including socioeconomic disparities, affects brain aging and dementia, particularly in underrepresented populations in Latin America and the U.S.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Structural inequality linked to brain volume and network dynamics in aging and dementia across the Americas



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion). The number of people aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million. #medindia #age #older’

By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion). The number of people aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million. #medindia #age #older’

Advertisement

Key Findings:

Researchers found that higher levels of inequality are linked to reduced brain volume and disrupted connectivity, especially in temporo-posterior and cerebellar regions essential for memory and cognitive function. These effects were more pronounced in Latin America, highlighting the unique vulnerability of Latin American populations to macro-level socioeconomic stressors.

especially in temporo-posterior and cerebellar regions essential for memory and cognitive function. These effects were more pronounced in Latin America, highlighting the unique vulnerability of Latin American populations to macro-level socioeconomic stressors. The findings also revealed that Latinos with Alzheimer's disease experience the most severe impacts, suggesting that environmental demands linked to structural inequality may exacerbate neurodegeneration in aging populations. In contrast, the milder effects observed in frontotemporal lobar degeneration support the hypothesis of a more significant genetic influence in this condition. Reduced brain volume and connectivity are frequently observed in patients with dementia and are associated with disease progression and severity.

suggesting that environmental demands linked to structural inequality may exacerbate neurodegeneration in aging populations. In contrast, the milder effects observed in frontotemporal lobar degeneration support the hypothesis of a more significant genetic influence in this condition. Reduced brain volume and connectivity are frequently observed in patients with dementia and are associated with disease progression and severity. Notably, associations persisted even after accounting for individual factors such as education, age, sex, and cognitive ability, underscoring the independent role of macro-level factors in shaping brain health. Living in a context of aggregate inequality affects brain health regardless of your specific socioeconomic level, demonstrating the far-reaching consequences of societal disparities on the brain.

Advertisement

Urgency of Addressing Social Determinants in Brain Health Research

Advertisement

Targeted Solutions for Dementia in Specific Regions

A Multi-Level Approach to Brain Health Equity

Structural inequality linked to brain volume and network dynamics in aging and dementia across the Americas - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-024-00781-2)