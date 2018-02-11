medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Centre Launches Asthma Manual for Schools

by Iswarya on  November 2, 2018 at 10:35 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Harsh Vardhan, Union Environment Minister and his Delhi counterpart Imran Hussain launched an asthma manual for schools to assist in building better management strategies for emergencies.
Centre Launches Asthma Manual for Schools
Centre Launches Asthma Manual for Schools

The manual, prepared by the Union Environment Ministry in collaboration with the Lung Care Foundation, aims at recognizing asthma among school children, especially in cities like Delhi with at least four to five months of poor air quality every year.

"Among 2,925 children screened, 24 percent were seen as probable asthmatics of which 18.2 percent (532) were diagnosed to have asthma, and only 6.2 percent had previously diagnosed asthma by a physician," said a statement from the foundation.

According to Abhishek Kumar, co-founder, and CEO of Lung Care Foundation, in a survey held in some schools of Jaipur, 25 percent children were found to be asthmatic while in Bengaluru 10-15 percent children were diagnosed with the disease.

"Many children had lost lives in schools due to asthma attacks and the lack of emergency measures. The disease remains highly under-diagnosed in children," Kumar said.

The foundation states that the current prevalence of asthma is 18.2 percent which is rapidly rising as a trend.

The manual describes how a school administration should act in case of an emergency. It focuses on recognizing childhood asthma and how schools may provide a safe and supportive environment.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), also known as adreno-genital syndrome, is an inherited ...

 Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive