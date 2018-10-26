medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Diwali Special: Simple Tips to Keep Your Carpets, Rugs Clean This Diwali

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 26, 2018 at 6:33 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diwali (Deepawali), the festival of lights is here. Is your house ready to shine this Diwali? The dirty rugs and dull furniture may take away from the sparkling lights that are a part of the festival. Here are few smart tips that may help you to keep your rugs, carpets, and furniture clean this festive season.
Diwali Special: Simple Tips to Keep Your Carpets, Rugs Clean This Diwali
Diwali Special: Simple Tips to Keep Your Carpets, Rugs Clean This Diwali

Diwali is one of the most awaited occasions in the country, and the preparations have already started. Rugs and carpets can easily elevate the look of any home and add that touch of grandeur. So, make sure you are keeping them clean and fresh.

Angelique Dhama, Spokesperson and CMO at OBEETEE lists down some ways that ensure that your rugs are clean are ready to shine for the season.

  • Regular Vacuuming: Wool is a natural dust repellent. A regular vacuum of at least twice a week helps keep the carpet clean. Loop carpets are more delicate and should be vacuumed without a brush. In case any thread comes over the surface, do not pull it out. Cut it with a scissor.
  • Cleaning Stains: In case of drop or spillage in a carpet, put a blotting paper immediately over it. To minimize absorption into pile, press the spot from the sides for maximum removal. On tough spots, try with an equal amount of white vinegar and water. Club soda is appropriate thinner for coffee stains and red wine; corn-starch for grease; the iron and transfer method for candle wax; otherwise, contact a professional.
  • Avoid Dust, Dirt, and Moisture: Wet carpet leads to mould and mildew growth. Further, wet wool starts rotting with bad odor. Ensure proper aeration of the rug periodically.
  • Deodoriser: If you like to deodorize your carpets, avoid chemical-laden options and make your own with baking soda and a few drops of essential oil.
  • Storing: Keep few pouches of silica gel in the roll to keep it dry.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture also doles our tips of some smart makeover for your house:

  • Go Wooden: Go for a wooden theme this year, for that added texture. Replace your old furniture with new wooden ones including the wall clock. Enrich it further by availing attractive upholstery and drapery options.
  • Accessorize: Accessorizing your house will accentuate the festive look to another notch. Ditch the conventional cushions and curtains. Go for elegant sofa tables, wall stands, and wooden coasters instead. Make sure that your interiors reflect who you are.
  • Bring in Nature: One of the simplest ways is to simply head outdoors and collect elements for within. Place a bowl of fresh green rooted grass among your showpieces. Use houseplants, fresh boughs, garlands, and citrus plants. This will not only give your house a beautiful green look but will also leave behind a heavenly fragrance.
  • Get Artsy: Add an unexpected element to your traditional décor. Paint on your walls and hang lights around it. Make something out of scrap and use that as a centerpiece for either your living area or the dining table. This will help radiate an aesthetic vibe in your home.
  • Drapery of Lights: There is nothing more celebratory than the glow of lights, be it through diyas and candles, or through dim LED bulbs. Apart from the conventional hanging of LED lights, drape lights on every doorway, window sills, staircases and on the furniture sets for a warm festive ambiance.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods. Drink lots of water, have regular meals and fruits.

Healthy Eating During Diwali

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Healthy Diwali

Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends

Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration

Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration

Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.

More News on:

Healthy Diwali Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive