Diwali Special: Simple Tips to Keep Your Carpets, Rugs Clean This Diwali

Diwali (Deepawali), the festival of lights is here. Is your house ready to shine this Diwali? The dirty rugs and dull furniture may take away from the sparkling lights that are a part of the festival. Here are few smart tips that may help you to keep your rugs, carpets, and furniture clean this festive season.

Diwali is one of the most awaited occasions in the country, and the preparations have already started. Rugs and carpets can easily elevate the look of any home and add that touch of grandeur. So, make sure you are keeping them clean and fresh.



‘Are you getting ready for Diwali? Diwali cleaning can be a stressful job, but, here are a few tips that can make your house look clean and bright. So, hurry up wear those hand gloves, pick up the broom and be ready to clean up for the festive season.’

Read More.. Angelique Dhama, Spokesperson and CMO at OBEETEE lists down some ways that ensure that your rugs are clean are ready to shine for the season.



Regular Vacuuming: Wool is a natural dust repellent. A regular vacuum of at least twice a week helps keep the carpet clean. Loop carpets are more delicate and should be vacuumed without a brush. In case any thread comes over the surface, do not pull it out. Cut it with a scissor.

Cleaning Stains: In case of drop or spillage in a carpet, put a blotting paper immediately over it. To minimize absorption into pile, press the spot from the sides for maximum removal. On tough spots, try with an equal amount of white vinegar and water. Club soda is appropriate thinner for coffee stains and red wine; corn-starch for grease; the iron and transfer method for candle wax; otherwise, contact a professional.

Avoid Dust, Dirt, and Moisture: Wet carpet leads to mould and mildew growth. Further, wet wool starts rotting with bad odor. Ensure proper aeration of the rug periodically.

Deodoriser: If you like to deodorize your carpets, avoid chemical-laden options and make your own with baking soda and a few drops of essential oil.

If you like to deodorize your carpets, avoid chemical-laden options and make your own with baking soda and a few drops of essential oil. Storing: Keep few pouches of silica gel in the roll to keep it dry.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture also doles our tips of some smart makeover for your house:



Go Wooden: Go for a wooden theme this year, for that added texture. Replace your old furniture with new wooden ones including the wall clock. Enrich it further by availing attractive upholstery and drapery options.

Accessorize: Accessorizing your house will accentuate the festive look to another notch. Ditch the conventional cushions and curtains. Go for elegant sofa tables, wall stands, and wooden coasters instead. Make sure that your interiors reflect who you are.

Bring in Nature: One of the simplest ways is to simply head outdoors and collect elements for within. Place a bowl of fresh green rooted grass among your showpieces. Use houseplants, fresh boughs, garlands, and citrus plants. This will not only give your house a beautiful green look but will also leave behind a heavenly fragrance.

Get Artsy: Add an unexpected element to your traditional décor. Paint on your walls and hang lights around it. Make something out of scrap and use that as a centerpiece for either your living area or the dining table. This will help radiate an aesthetic vibe in your home.

Drapery of Lights: There is nothing more celebratory than the glow of lights, be it through diyas and candles, or through dim LED bulbs. Apart from the conventional hanging of LED lights, drape lights on every doorway, window sills, staircases and on the furniture sets for a warm festive ambiance.



Source: IANS

