Pre-Diwali Cleaning: Best Way to Spend Time with Family

In a time-strapped 21st century, millennials are struggling to find time with their families. However a majority of Indians feel that home cleaning on Diwali is a great way to spend time with family, says a survey conducted by Urbanclap.The survey was conducted in across 8 major cities - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad between the age group of 22-34 years and covered more than 5,000 consumers.The survey states that home cleaning on Diwali not only creates nostalgia but is also a great way to spend time with family with 68 percent of respondents feel that pre-festival home cleaning is the best time to spend with family.Also for many, Pre-Diwali is an exciting time with 55 percent of the respondents looking forward to food, new clothes, and home decoration. Also, 30 percent of consumers look forward to Diwali Ki Safai as this practice of pre-festival is an integral tradition for many households in India.However, modern lifestyle and time constraint does not make Diwali house cleaning a fun task. Almost 31 percent of the respondents feel that Diwali cleaning turns into a hectic or a chaotic day. Among the survey respondents, 42 percent have a fear of dust allergy, 26 percent of them fear losing a weekend and equate this feeling of being on a house arrest.Outsourcing to professionals for home cleaning is also a new found tradition with the new age Indians with 68 percent of consumers between the age of 20-35 are willing to hire professional help, while only 46 percent over the age of 35 feel no need to outsource.Gender comparison highlights that close to 65 percent of women are more likely to outsource this yearly task while 40 percent of the men would prefer to keep the house cleaning a family tradition and will not opt to hire professional help.Commenting on the findings of the survey, Abhiraj Bhal, Co-Founder, Urbanclap said, "Today Pre-Diwali cleaning by professional help is on the rise. The survey saw participation of almost 60 percent from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. With as high as 68 percent of respondents willing to pay reasonably for the task."Flagging off our #DiwaliKiSafai campaign with the survey results - it is interesting to find that this annual event is not just a part of a household chore, but it also has an emotional quotient attached to it."Source: IANS