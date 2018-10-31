medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

First Tattoo Tips: Think Before You Get Inked

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 31, 2018 at 5:24 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking the plunge on your first tattoo can be frightening. All tattoos hurt at least a little. You may be worried about how much it will hurt, or whether you'll regret having your design-of-choice as a permanent part of your body. So, here are a few tattoo tips you need to know before you get inked.
First Tattoo Tips: Think Before You Get Inked
First Tattoo Tips: Think Before You Get Inked

You may experience mixed emotions before getting your first tattoo. Think hard before you take the plunge so that it's not an impulsive decision, say experts.

Tattoo artists Vikas Malani and Mickey Malani, co-founders of BodyCanvas Tattoos, and tattoo artist Sudhir Rao, have rounded up some important points you must consider before getting inked:

  • Choice of Tattoo Design: Tattoos are forever. It is a permanent piece of art on the skin. One should go in for a personalized, meaningful design and take suggestions from the tattoo artist as well. It should never be done in a hurry. Think over it and be convinced about the design because your mood and state of mind might be temporary, but the tattoo is permanent. We would definitely not recommend getting one's boyfriend's/girlfriend's name tattooed on themselves. One should never regret getting any of their tattoos.
  • Choosing the Artist: Just because a tattoo shop is in your neighborhood doesn't mean you have to get it done there itself. Make sure you've done enough research about the place before you get the tattoo done. It is important to check the reviews, authenticity, and work of tattoo artist/studio. Once you find a reputed artist, visit the studio for a consultation. It is also important to feel comfortable at the parlor and share a bond with the artist.
  • Inspecting the Studio: The most important thing about getting a tattoo done is to get it done at a safe and hygienic shop to avoid catching any infection or other diseases. The shop should be clutter-free and may smell good. But, one needs to make sure that all tools are sanitized, and a fresh needle must be opened in front of the client. So you need to be alert and do your inspection of the studio with regards to cleanliness, while you are at the studio for consultation.
  • Follow Proper Aftercare Instructions: We surely don't want to scare you, but it is true that things can take a wrong turn if that beautifully done tattoo is not taken care of properly. So take care of your tattoo and religiously follow aftercare instructions given by your tattoo artist.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the 'cool dude' or 'cool babe' look

Harmful Effects of Tattoos

Tattoos can cause problems ranging from mild allergies to the deadly AIDS. Therefore take precautions during tattooing and care of the tattoo thereafter, or better avoid it altogether.

Tattoo Removal Methods

Tattoo removal methods could include both laser and non-laser ones. Picoseconds, R20, CO2 are popular laser methods. Tattoo removal may cause skin bruising, infections.

Tattoo Ink can Cause Severe Mycobacterium Infections

An outburst of bacterial infection was noted in people undergoing tattoo practice. The premixed bottle of gray ink in the tattoo parlors were seen to be infected with Mycobacterium chelenae.

More News on:

Harmful Effects of Tattoos 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both ...

 Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive