First Tattoo Tips: Think Before You Get Inked

Taking the plunge on your first tattoo can be frightening. All tattoos hurt at least a little. You may be worried about how much it will hurt, or whether you'll regret having your design-of-choice as a permanent part of your body. So, here are a few tattoo tips you need to know before you get inked.

Read More.. Tattoo artists Vikas Malani and Mickey Malani, co-founders of BodyCanvas Tattoos, and tattoo artist Sudhir Rao, have rounded up some important points you must consider before getting inked:



Tattoos are forever. It is a permanent piece of art on the skin. One should go in for a personalized, meaningful design and take suggestions from the tattoo artist as well. It should never be done in a hurry. Think over it and be convinced about the design because your mood and state of mind might be temporary, but the tattoo is permanent. We would definitely not recommend getting one's boyfriend's/girlfriend's name tattooed on themselves. One should never regret getting any of their tattoos. Choosing the Artist: Just because a tattoo shop is in your neighborhood doesn't mean you have to get it done there itself. Make sure you've done enough research about the place before you get the tattoo done. It is important to check the reviews, authenticity, and work of tattoo artist/studio. Once you find a reputed artist, visit the studio for a consultation. It is also important to feel comfortable at the parlor and share a bond with the artist.

