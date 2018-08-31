medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Common 5 Myths Around Traditional Home Cleaning

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 31, 2018 at 5:49 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Everyone likes to have a neat and tidy home, but cleaning the house involves a lot of time and effort. There are a number of myths that can confuse you and waste your precious time. However, here are five common cleaning myths that could be doing more harm than good in your house.
Common 5 Myths Around Traditional Home Cleaning
Common 5 Myths Around Traditional Home Cleaning

Common house cleaning methods may not always give you clean air to breathe. Combat indoor air pollution with smarter ways to remove hidden dust in surfaces and corners.

Mukesh Khare, Vice President, Society for Indoor Environment and Professor, IIT Delhi and Evan Stevens, Head of Category - Environmental Control, Dyson, debunk some common house cleaning myths.

  • Myth 1: Feather dusters dust
    Yes, they're soft and fluffy, but contrary to their name, feather dusters don't really do much than just spreading the dust around. Instead, a vacuum cleaner that provides several key features like powerful suction, versatility, a post-motor filter, sealed system and hygienic bin ejector, can be of greater help when trying to get rid of dust that is visible, and also hidden.
  • Myth 2: Fragrant scents equal to cleanliness
    To begin with, air fresheners don't really get rid of bad smells or odors. They simply mask them. However, the chemicals given off by scented candles and air fresheners are known to be a prominent indoor air pollutant. Having an air purifier that filters smaller ultrafine particles up to 0.1 microns and gases and VOCs (Volatile organic compounds) is a must if you are a strong user of air fresheners.
  • Myth 3: Too much vacuuming ruins your carpets
    Generally, carpets can stand to be vacuumed several times a week without sustaining damage. Leaving dirt in a carpet, however, actually breaks down fibers underneath the carpet and creates a breeding ground for dust mites and bacteria. Of course, you will need to use care when vacuuming delicate floor coverings, and also use the right attachments meant for carpet cleaning.
  • Myth 4: If Your windows and doors are shut, your home is free from pollutants
    Not only do outdoor pollutants and dust particles seep into your home every time a door is opened, or even through minor gaps present in your doors and windows, but your home itself has a whole array of indoor pollutants that come from cleaning agents, cooking fumes, indoor paints, pet dander, pollen from plants. It is hence advisable to use an air purifier which automatically senses the pollution in the air and helps capture harmful gases and pollutants found in indoor air.
  • Myth 5: Air purification relevant only in winters
    Air pollution is a year-long phenomenon and is not limited to winter months or to the north of India. Indoor air can be far worse and polluted, adversely affecting babies/toddlers, senior citizens, asthma sufferers and expecting moms amongst others. Air purification technology, hence, becomes essential to have a clean home all-year round, regardless of which part of the country you live in.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Health Risks of Household Chemicals

Top 7 Health Risks of Household Chemicals

Household chemicals can have hazardous effect on health. Proper knowledge and their limited usage can help maintain good health.

Handwashing and House Cleaning Can Protect You From Harmful Chemicals

Handwashing and House Cleaning Can Protect You From Harmful Chemicals

Handwashing and house cleaning can reduce your contact with harmful chemicals such as flame-retardant chemicals. Flame retardant chemicals are commonly added to furniture and electronics to comply with fire safety standards.

Simple Tips to Reduce Indoor Air Pollution

Simple Tips to Reduce Indoor Air Pollution

Indoor air pollution can be five times or more worse than outdoor air pollution. Both household air pollution and outdoor air pollution can increase the risk of COPD, asthma and lung cancer. Here are few simple tips to avoid indoor air pollution.

How to minimize Indoor Air Pollution?

How to minimize Indoor Air Pollution?

Adding more plants in the home as a decor, keeping a tab on the appliances, regular dusting and cleaning can help minimize indoor air pollution at home.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive