Discovery of a New Autism Marker Foster Better Autism Treatment in Kids

Discovery of new autism markers in kids may help formulation of better treatment for those with autism and epilepsy as per a study at Northwestern University, published in Neuron.
It is found that autistic brain has abnormally lower levels of calming brain protein (due to mutation) — nicknamed "catnap2,", CNTNAP2, that often leads to epilepsy in these kids. Nearly 30-50% of autistic children have epilepsy, among which 90% have a genetic cause (1/58 children in the U.S.).
The study also found that this protein could be detected in the cerebrospinal fluid as demonstrated in individuals with autism and epilepsy, and mouse models.
The study findings thereby make the protein a promising marker to diagnose autism and potentially treat epilepsy that accompanies the disorder.
