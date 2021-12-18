About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Hyderabad Doctors Remove 156 Renal Stones from a Man

by Hannah Joy on December 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Hyderabad Doctors Remove 156 Renal Stones from a Man

Doctors had successfully removed 156 kidney stones from a 50-year-old man at a Hyderabad hospital.

Doctors at the Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, a leading renal care facility in the city, removed the kidney stones through keyhole opening.

Advertisement


Doctors say this is the highest number of kidney stones ever removed from a single patient in the country, using laparoscopy and endoscopy, instead of conducting a major surgery.

The patient, Basavaraj Madiwalar, a school teacher in Karnataka's Hubli, developed sudden pain near his abdomen, and screening showed presence of a large cluster of renal stones (kidney stones).
Advertisement

The patient is also a case of ectopic kidney as it was located near to his abdomen, instead of its normal position in the urinary tract. Though the presence of the kidney in an abnormal location is not the cause of the problem, removing stones from the kidney located abnormally was surely a challenging task, doctors said.

"This patient might have been developing these stones for more than two years, but never experienced any symptoms in the past. However, sudden occurrence of pain forced him to undergo all necessary tests which revealed presence of a large cluster of renal stones in the kidney. After assessing his health condition, we decided to take laparoscopy and endoscopy route to extract the stones, instead of resorting to a major surgery," said Dr. V Chandra Mohan, Urologist and Managing Director, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital.

"With meticulous planning and proper preparation, the stones were fully extracted after a procedure that lasted for three hours. Instead of a major cut on the body, a simple keyhole opening helped extract the stones fully. The patient is hale and healthy now, and has returned to his regular daily routine," he added.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Discover the Molecular Mechanism Driven by Pain and Anxiety
Discovery of a New Autism Marker Foster Better Autism Treatm... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
Smile is Worth a Thousand Personality Traits
Smile is Worth a Thousand Personality Traits
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Stones in Urinary Tract Kidney Stone Prevention Tests for Kidney Stones Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
New Discovery for Urinary Tract Infections and Kidney Stones
New Discovery for Urinary Tract Infections and Kidney Stones
A promising new target for urinary tract infections and kidney stones can be used to develop better ...
What is the Role of Zinc in Kidney Stones?
What is the Role of Zinc in Kidney Stones?
Resolving conflicting theories about the role of zinc in kidney stone formation can help to ......
Trial Evaluates Hand-held Device for Treating Kidney Stones
Trial Evaluates Hand-held Device for Treating Kidney Stones
Clinical trial tests safety and effectiveness of resonance frequency technology, which is a form of ...
FDA Approves the First Drug to Treat an Rare Genetic Disorder Which Causes Kidney Stones
FDA Approves the First Drug to Treat an Rare Genetic Disorder Which Causes Kidney Stones
FDA has approved lumasiran subcutaneous injection to treat adults and children with primary ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Kidney Stone Prevention
Kidney Stone Prevention
Kidney stones are small stones that develop in urine containing increased levels of calcium, uric ac...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Tests for Kidney Stones
Tests for Kidney Stones
Kidney stones are diagnosed using radiological tests like plain x-ray KUB, CT scan, ultrasound and i...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close