Scientists Uncover the Link Between Autism and Gut

by Karishma Abhishek on December 8, 2021 at 7:43 AM
Scientists Uncover the Link Between Autism and Gut

Autism spectrum disorder may manifest with infrequent gastrointestinal inflammation among the patients with the exact link behind this being unclear. However, a new study at Picower Institute at MIT may have finally found the connection, as published in Immunity.

It was found that during pregnancy, an infection to the mother may cause the immune system to produce increased levels of Interleukin-17a (IL-17a).

This may alter the fetus brain development that may later lead to autism-like behavioral symptoms as evident from mouse models.

Moreover, it can also alter the mother's microbiome that in turn results in an altered immune system of the fetus—primed for future inflammatory attacks.
"We've shown that IL-17a acting on the fetal brain can induce autism-like behavioral phenotypes such as social deficits. Now we are showing that the same IL-17a in mothers, through changes in the microbiome community, produces comorbid symptoms such as a primed immune system," says Choi, Mark Hyman Jr. Career Development associate professor in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and department of brain and cognitive sciences at MIT.

The present study thus establishes a strong environmental link between the central nervous and immune systems among those affected with autism spectrum disorders. However, the study requires further validation through human studies.

Source: Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
