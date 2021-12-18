About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Lassa Fever Kills 80

by Colleen Fleiss on December 18, 2021 at 2:19 PM
Across Nigeria a total of 80 deaths have been reported due to the spread of Lassa fever, revealed the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

A total of 434 confirmed cases of Lassa fever have been reported from 17 states and and the federal capital territory in the country between January and December 8, of which 80 deaths were recorded, said a NCDC statement told Xinhua on Thursday.

The NCDC said it has scaled up the activities of the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever technical working group and had activated emergency operation centers, for proper Lassa fever surveillance and response in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lassa fever is reportedly transmitted when the saliva, urine and excreta of rats come into contact with humans. In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms as malaria.

Source: IANS
