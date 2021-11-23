Brain’s White Matter Disruption in Autism

Microstructure of the brain's white matter in adolescents and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) revealed significant changes as compared to a control group, according to a study to be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).



"One in 68 children in the U.S. is affected by ASD, but high variety in symptom manifestation and severity makes it hard to recognize the condition early and monitor treatment response. We aim to find neuroimaging biomarkers that can potentially facilitate diagnosis and therapy planning," says Clara Weber, a postgraduate research fellow at Yale University School of Medicine.