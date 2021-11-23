Utilizing Physics to Optimize Brain Research

Injuries to brain tissue might be reduce by optoelectrode changes and thus improve nerve research as per a study at the American Institute of Physics, published in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, by AIP Publishing.
Utilizing electrodes inside the laboratory specimens of brains have bestowed the field of neuroscience to new findings for decades. Although common silicon-based electrodes rely on established production methods, they are stiff and prone to injure the brain.
On the contrary, more flexible polymer-based electrodes avoid these issues but are difficult to scale (especially when integrating light emitters for neuron stimulation). Hence, the study team developed a technique that offers the best of both worlds.
The team successfully demonstrated the possibility of creating an efficient semiflexible light-emitting electrode by removing the stiff silicon material from underneath the tip of the probe.
This device was called an optoelectrode, that aids in analyzing deep brain tissues with high resolution, record signals from individual nerve cells, and even stimulate small groups of neurons with state-of-the-art techniques (such as optical waveguides).
"It is challenging to implant polymer probes in the brain, but we've developed a very simple fabrication technique to address this," says author Vittorino Lanzio.
At present, optoelectrodes are reserved for short-term use in laboratory animals until better biocompatibility is developed for humans.
The team anticipates that the new device would help integrate more functionality into the electrodes, and further amplify the field progresses.
Source: Medindia