Utilizing Physics to Optimize Brain Research

Injuries to brain tissue might be reduce by optoelectrode changes and thus improve nerve research as per a study at the American Institute of Physics, published in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, by AIP Publishing.



Utilizing electrodes inside the laboratory specimens of brains have bestowed the field of neuroscience to new findings for decades. Although common silicon-based electrodes rely on established production methods, they are stiff and prone to injure the brain.

