About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Exposure to Fire-retardant Chemicals may Cause Autism in Female Offsprings

by Karishma Abhishek on November 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Exposure to Fire-retardant Chemicals may Cause Autism in Female Offsprings

Exposure to PBDEs (Polybrominated diphenyl ethers - fire-retardant chemicals) is found to pass on the neuroendocrine-disrupting chemicals to the developing offspring, thereby causing autism spectrum disorders, or ASD in the female fire-retardant chemicals as per a study at the University Of California - Riverside, published in the journal Archives of Toxicology.

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers, or PBDEs, are a group of fire-retardant chemicals that are ubiquitous. They are found on upholstery, carpets, curtains, electronics, and even infant products. Flame retardants migrate out of products into dust that humans contact and can ingest.

Advertisement


Considered to be global environmental pollutants, they have been detected in water, soil, air, food products, animals, and human tissues. They are found, too, in breast milk of women all over the world.

A research team led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, has found that when female mice exposed to PBDEs pass on these neuroendocrine-disrupting chemicals to their developing offspring, the female offspring show traits relevant to autism spectrum disorders, or ASD.
Advertisement

Their short-term social-recognition ability and long-term social memory is reduced significantly and the offspring show exaggerated "marble burying" behavior — repetitive behavior reminiscent of human compulsive behavior, a core symptom of ASD.

"Our data support a link between maternal toxicant exposures and abnormal social and repetitive behavior in mice offspring that is relevant to ASD," said Margarita Curras-Collazo, a professor of neuroscience, who led the study published in the journal Archives of Toxicology.

The research team also found that the female offspring's olfactory — or smell — discrimination of social odors is significantly compromised.

"Humans mostly rely on faces to recognize people and most autistics show deficits in face-identity processing," Curras-Collazo explained. "Mice, on the other hand, rely on smell for social recognition. The female offspring of mother mice exposed to PBDEs showed olfactory deficits that dampened their ability to recognize other mice. In effect, these offspring do not distinguish new mice from familiar ones. Humans with ASD also show abnormal olfactory ability."

In their experiments, the researchers exposed the mother mice orally to flame retardants; their offspring acquired PBDEs in their brains through blood during gestation and mother's milk during lactation. They then measured social and repetitive behavior and olfactory discrimination in female offspring in adulthood.

Next, the researchers examined the brains of the offspring, specifically, gene expression for oxytocin, a neuropeptide involved in social recognition memory. They found that oxytocin and other pro-social genes had undergone changes, suggesting that PBDEs target distinct brain systems to promote neurodevelopmental abnormalities.

"This shows that developmental PBDE exposure produces ASD-relevant neurochemical, olfactory, and social behavioral traits in adult female offspring that may result from early neurodevelopmental reprogramming within central social and memory neural networks," said Elena Kozlova, a student in the UCR Neuroscience Graduate Program working in Curras-Collazo's lab and the first author of the research paper.

To the authors' knowledge, their study is the first to show autistic-relevant behavior and brain changes in female offspring from maternal transfer of environmental pollutants. The behaviors were also tested in exposed mothers, but they were largely unaffected.

"This indicates that PBDEs are particularly detrimental if exposure occurs during development and effects are long-lasting, which is concerning given that children are disproportionately exposed to PBDEs," Kozlova said.

While most biomedical research is done using rodents, these studies have implications for humans. Like humans, mice live in social groups and communicate dominance and subordinate behavior while competing for access to resources. A mouse's ability to recognize others is a key behavior with translational relevance to human social cognition.

"Consumers need to be aware they are being exposed to chemicals like PBDEs," Curras-Collazo said. "You cannot avoid these chemicals since they are added to many indoor products in the home, school, car and airplane. To avoid them you can buy PBDE-free furniture or cover the foam in your furniture, choose less contaminated foods, and vacuum and mop frequently to remove PBDE-contaminated dust. It's crucial that we understand that these chemicals are present in our bodies and what they are doing."

Curras-Collazo believes legislators need to be aware that safe alternatives to toxic chemicals in production are possible, such as non-synthetic materials that serve as flame retardants.

"Further, funding agencies need to support basic science toxicology studies so that flame retardant chemicals like PBDEs can be examined in further detail before they are released for commercialization," she said. "Funding is needed, too, for longitudinal human studies to allow the developmental effects of these chemicals to be studied over a lifetime."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Role of Brain’s Immune Cell in Alzheimer’s Disease
Do Face Masks Affect Social Interaction? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Neck Cracking Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Hormone Widely Used as an Autism Treatment Shows No Benefit
Hormone Widely Used as an Autism Treatment Shows No Benefit
Multicenter study finds that oxytocin was safe, but ineffective at boosting social skills among ......
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper Tantrum in Children
Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ......
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in whi...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl ......
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory processing disorder / SPD is a brain disorder that interferes with the ability to process se...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close