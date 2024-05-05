Revisiting Burn Care: Ice and Toothpaste No Longer Recommended



‘Warning against these methods, experts caution that ice can freeze the skin, impeding blood flow, while toothpaste, containing hard substances like calcium and peppermint, can exacerbate #burns. Additionally, oil can trap heat, making it more difficult to #coolburns and increasing the risk of #infection.’

Expert Advice on Burn Care

Experts advise against the common practices of rubbing ice or applying toothpaste to burn injuries. ( )Instead, they recommend keeping the affected area under flowing water until the pain subsides, emphasizing it as the optimal approach for burn care.According to the faculty member in KGMU’s plastic surgery department, Prof Brijesh Mishra,Head of KGMU’s plastic surgery department, Prof Vijay Verma, advised, “The best approach is to rinse the affected under running water, cover with fresh bed linens, and seek medical help promptly in case of severe burns. Increasing hydration and protein intake is crucial for healing damaged skin, muscles, and tissues. For electrical burns, apply a sterile bandage or clean cloth; avoid blankets or towels to prevent fibres from sticking to the burned skin.”Dr K.S. Murthy, another plastic surgeon, highlighted the efficacy of fish skin products in healing burn wounds.he added.Source-IANS