Revisiting Burn Care: Ice and Toothpaste No Longer Recommended

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5 2024 7:17 PM

Experts advise against the common practices of rubbing ice or applying toothpaste to burn injuries. ()
Instead, they recommend keeping the affected area under flowing water until the pain subsides, emphasizing it as the optimal approach for burn care.

According to the faculty member in KGMU’s plastic surgery department, Prof Brijesh Mishra, rubbing ice and applying toothpaste or oil on a burn might seem like common remedies, but they can actually do more harm than good.

Expert Advice on Burn Care

Head of KGMU’s plastic surgery department, Prof Vijay Verma, advised, “The best approach is to rinse the affected under running water, cover with fresh bed linens, and seek medical help promptly in case of severe burns. Increasing hydration and protein intake is crucial for healing damaged skin, muscles, and tissues. For electrical burns, apply a sterile bandage or clean cloth; avoid blankets or towels to prevent fibres from sticking to the burned skin.”

Dr K.S. Murthy, another plastic surgeon, highlighted the efficacy of fish skin products in healing burn wounds. “Fish skin products rich in omega fats and fatty collagen acids are now available in purified forms. They show promising results when applied to wounds,” he added.

Source-IANS
