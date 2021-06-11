Role of Brain’s Immune Cell in Alzheimer’s Disease

Role of brain's immune cells — microglia is investigated for its association to a gene mutation found in Alzheimer's disease as per a study at the Indiana University School of Medicine, published in the journal Science Advances.
It was found that on deleting the specific gene called ABI3 in mouse models had significantly increased amyloid-beta plaque accumulation in the brain and decreased the amount of microglia around the plaques.
The present study was also conducted in more than 85,000 people among which fewer than half were Alzheimer's patients with the mutation in the ABI3 gene (responsible for increased the risk of late-onset Alzheimer's).
Source: Medindia