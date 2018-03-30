Did You Know? Drinking a Cup of Hot Tea Can Cool You Down During Summer

Yes! Hot tea seems to be the new summer drink this summer. Scientists say that a freshly brewed hot cup of tea can cool you down better than iced beverages. However, if a hot drink does not fancy your taste buds in hot and humid weather, you can choose the freshly brewed cold tea to get you through the summer days.

‘Drink hot tea to help cool you down during summer.’

Bangalore based Teabox founder Kausshal Dugarr suggests some easy ways to beat the heat and get the best out of your tea.* Learn how to make iced teas: Iced teas are very popular through summer and can be easily made at home. Take good quality fresh loose leaf teas (about 1.5 times the usual amount) and steep it for 3-5 minutes or as instructed. Pour the brewed tea over a jug of ice and stir well. Your iced tea is ready to drink. You can add lime or honey as per your taste.* Trying out various flavours: There are numerous recipes and ways of making iced tea online. You can brew up your own flavour selecting ingredients you like. We also recommend our Hawaiian Sangria and Ginger Taffy Iced teas for a cool flavourful experience.* Get acquainted with cold brews: Cold brew is something that is unique and gaining popularity among tea drinkers. In a cold brew, the leaves are left to steep overnight using cold water. The result is totally different and smooth. One of the best cold brews can be had with the Silver Needle White tea and the Burnside Classic Spring Green tea.* A hot cup to cool you down: It may come as a surprise but hot tea actually cools you down in the heat of summer. There may be many reasons for this like the small amount of caffeine present in tea and the fact that it is hot makes you sweat which has a cooling effect. The other thing is that the body's cooling system is triggered and reacts to the hot tea that you consume. Have a warm cup of Kashmiri Kahwa or the High Mountain Oolong tea for a pleasing effect.* Tea helps in digestion: In summer the hot and humid weather conditions cause a lot of heat in our bodies which makes the digestive system susceptible to illnesses. Drinking a warm cup of Tulsi Green tea after meals to soothe the system and help in digestion.Rishav Kanoi, Tea Expert at the Tea Trove also lists down five tea options that are your perfect light summertime cold brew beverage!* Moroccan mint tea combines two summer favourites - mint and green tea - into a skin saving brew that feels unusually refreshing on hot and sunny day .* Drinking green tea improves skin elasticity, roughness, hydration and overall skin appearance by protecting one's skin from exposure to the sun's UV rays.* Hibiscus Tea, which is renowned the world over for its ruby red colour, distinct tanginess and tart refreshing flavour, is not only delicious but also nutritious.* Ginger lemon green tea provides the best relief mechanism from Nausea and Indigestion associated with summer. A vitamin and antioxidant rich drink like ginger lemon tea will also help you overcome hair problems in an absolute natural and simple way.* Oolong Tea activates enzymes that cut down triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood. Oolong tea is more than just a fat burner, though. It also contains niacin, which helps detoxify the body, and antioxidants that can prevent tooth decay.Source: IANS