Urban Population at High Risk for Brittle Bones

Font : A- A+



People living in the city are at high risk of suffering from brittle bones which can cause fractures even with simple acts like bending over or coughing, according to a new study.

Urban Population at High Risk for Brittle Bones



Nearly 60 per cent of the respondents in Delhi, including men and women, were found suffering from osteopenia and nine per cent already had osteoporosis.



‘The presence of osteopenia and osteoporosis, diseases that result in weak bones, was found to be higher in the urban Indian population.’



The study was done by the Orthopaedics Department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. It was published in the March edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).



The survey was done among people living in Delhi areas like Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Kalkaji, East of Kailash and Mayur Vihar.



"In our study, the presence of osteopenia and osteoporosis was found to be higher in the urban Indian population. A high incidence of osteopenia and osteoporosis was observed in the studied population," said Raju Vaishya, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.



Vaishya is one of the authors of the study.



He said a significant association of sex, parent history of fracture and secondary osteoporosis was found in the present study "whereas alcohol and steroid intake were not found to be significantly associated with the low T-scores".







He said a low-level of bone density could lead to a serious socio-economic burden in the future as the population of the elderly is bound to increase.



Identification of individuals at risk of developing osteoporosis and adequate treatment can prevent long-term morbidity due to osteoporotic fractures.



"Unfortunately, most population is largely unaware of the serious complications associated with osteoporosis. Even in the absence of a large scale cross-sectional study, hip fractures (HFs) are considered common and the peak incidence of osteoporotic HF is in younger age, around 50-60 years."







Source: IANS Nearly 60 per cent of the respondents in Delhi, including men and women, were found suffering from osteopenia and nine per cent already had osteoporosis. Osteopenia is a condition in which bone mineral density is lower than normal. It is considered by many doctors to be a precursor to osteoporosis that causes bones to become weak and brittle -- so brittle that a fall or even mild stresses such as bending over or coughing can cause a fracture.The study was done by the Orthopaedics Department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. It was published in the March edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).The survey was done among people living in Delhi areas like Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Kalkaji, East of Kailash and Mayur Vihar."In our study, the presence of osteopenia and osteoporosis was found to be higher in the urban Indian population. A high incidence of osteopenia and osteoporosis was observed in the studied population," said Raju Vaishya, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.Vaishya is one of the authors of the study.He said a significant association of sex, parent history of fracture and secondary osteoporosis was found in the present study "whereas alcohol and steroid intake were not found to be significantly associated with the low T-scores". Osteoporosis -related fractures most commonly occur in the hip, wrist or spine. Osteoporosis is usually considered a 'silent disease' until a fracture occurs. It leads to nearly nine million fractures annually worldwide. Osteopenia is a bone condition characterised by bone loss that is not as severe as in osteoporosis.He said a low-level of bone density could lead to a serious socio-economic burden in the future as the population of the elderly is bound to increase.Identification of individuals at risk of developing osteoporosis and adequate treatment can prevent long-term morbidity due to osteoporotic fractures."Unfortunately, most population is largely unaware of the serious complications associated with osteoporosis. Even in the absence of a large scale cross-sectional study, hip fractures (HFs) are considered common and the peak incidence of osteoporotic HF is in younger age, around 50-60 years."Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: