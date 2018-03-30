medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Urban Population at High Risk for Brittle Bones

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 30, 2018 at 10:05 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People living in the city are at high risk of suffering from brittle bones which can cause fractures even with simple acts like bending over or coughing, according to a new study.
Urban Population at High Risk for Brittle Bones
Urban Population at High Risk for Brittle Bones

Nearly 60 per cent of the respondents in Delhi, including men and women, were found suffering from osteopenia and nine per cent already had osteoporosis.

Osteopenia is a condition in which bone mineral density is lower than normal. It is considered by many doctors to be a precursor to osteoporosis that causes bones to become weak and brittle -- so brittle that a fall or even mild stresses such as bending over or coughing can cause a fracture.

The study was done by the Orthopaedics Department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. It was published in the March edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

The survey was done among people living in Delhi areas like Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Kalkaji, East of Kailash and Mayur Vihar.

"In our study, the presence of osteopenia and osteoporosis was found to be higher in the urban Indian population. A high incidence of osteopenia and osteoporosis was observed in the studied population," said Raju Vaishya, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Vaishya is one of the authors of the study.

He said a significant association of sex, parent history of fracture and secondary osteoporosis was found in the present study "whereas alcohol and steroid intake were not found to be significantly associated with the low T-scores".

Osteoporosis-related fractures most commonly occur in the hip, wrist or spine. Osteoporosis is usually considered a 'silent disease' until a fracture occurs. It leads to nearly nine million fractures annually worldwide. Osteopenia is a bone condition characterised by bone loss that is not as severe as in osteoporosis.

He said a low-level of bone density could lead to a serious socio-economic burden in the future as the population of the elderly is bound to increase.

Identification of individuals at risk of developing osteoporosis and adequate treatment can prevent long-term morbidity due to osteoporotic fractures.

"Unfortunately, most population is largely unaware of the serious complications associated with osteoporosis. Even in the absence of a large scale cross-sectional study, hip fractures (HFs) are considered common and the peak incidence of osteoporotic HF is in younger age, around 50-60 years."



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

HIV-Infected Men Suffer from Brittle Bones More Than Women

HIV-Infected Men Suffer from Brittle Bones More Than Women

Bone mass loss has become a major adverse side effect of HIV infection and its treatment as a result of the improper functioning of the immune system.

Declining Mobility and Increasing Body Weight Causes Brittle Bones In Humans

Declining Mobility and Increasing Body Weight Causes Brittle Bones In Humans

When bones of hundreds of humans who lived during the past 33,000 years in Europe were studied, it revealed the reasons why modern humans have osteoporosis.

Understanding and Treating Brittle Bones

Understanding and Treating Brittle Bones

New insights into the means by which bone cells produce new bone in response to mechanical stresses, such as exercise have been provided by a study by researchers

New Approach to Treating Brittle Bone Disease Unveiled

New Approach to Treating Brittle Bone Disease Unveiled

A new approach to treating brittle bone disease, a congenital disorder that results in fragile bones that break easily has been unveiled by Baylor College of Medicine researchers.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Encyclopedia section of Medindia gives general info about Osteogenesis Imperfecta

More News on:

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It ...

 Anosognosia

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a ...

 Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...