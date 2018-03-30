medindia
Deaths Due Diarrheal Diseases are Still on the Rise in US

March 30, 2018
Even though deaths due to infectious diseases have declined in the past three decades, little Improvement has been made to decrease the death toll associated with Diarrheal Diseases, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the JAMA journal.
The number of deaths attributed to diarrheal diseases has increased substantially as well. While that number is relatively small (about 8,000), diarrhea-related deaths increased in nearly all counties from 1980 to 2014 and were ranked the second-leading cause of all infectious disease mortality behind lower respiratory infections (LRIs) such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

LRI-related deaths accounted for more than three-quarters of all infectious disease deaths in 2014. A substantial proportion of those is likely due to the effects of an aging population.

"Our findings are relevant in examining local differences, which often are masked by national or state-level averages," said Dr. Charbel El Bcheraoui, lead author on the study and Assistant Professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

"These large disparities are due to variation in risk factors such as alcohol, drugs, or smoking, as well as socioeconomic factors and access to quality medical care. They underscore the need to monitor the transmission of infectious diseases carefully and to help prevent outbreaks," he added.

Numerous countries within a corridor of states between Missouri and Maine were among the highest in the nation in 2014 for diarrhea-related deaths, with rates nearly 4 per 100,000 people.

Nationally, the death rate from infectious diseases decreased about 19%, from 42 to 34 deaths per 100,000 people, from 1980 to 2014.

Six major infectious disease groups were included in this analysis, and each accounted for at least 1% of all deaths from infectious diseases nationally from 1980 to 2014. In addition to LRI, diarrheal diseases, and HIV/AIDS, these groups were hepatitis, meningitis, and tuberculosis. Deaths from chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis C were excluded from the hepatitis grouping.

MORTALITY RATES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN 2014.

"Worst" county / "Best" county / US overall.

  • Lower respiratory infections: East Feliciana Parish, LA (87.7) / Collier County, FL (7.2) / US (26.9).
  • Diarrheal diseases: Ross County, OH (6.1) / Kalawao County, HI, and Maui County, HI (both 0.5) / US (2.4).
  • HIV/AIDS: Union County, FL (54.9) / Saint Croix, WI (0.2) / US (2.4).
  • Meningitis: Oglala Lakota County, SD (1.2) / Marin County, CA (0.2) / US (0.4).
  • Hepatitis: Union County, FL (5.2) / Steel County, ND, and Waukesha County WI (both 0.1) / US (0.3).
  • Tuberculosis: Oglala Lakota County, SD (3.5) / Rich County, UT, and Hinsdale County, CO (both 0.1) / US (0.3).


Source: Eurekalert

