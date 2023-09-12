About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on December 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM
Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists are notably superior to commonly used diabetes medications like Metformin or insulin in preventing the onset of colorectal cancer (CRC).

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1 RAs, are medications to treat type 2 diabetes. Usually given by injection, they can lower blood-sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity and help manage weight. They've also been shown to reduce the rates of major cardiovascular ailments.Importantly the protective effect of GLP-1 RAs are noted in patients with or without overweight/obesity.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management


Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
Advertisement


The findings, published in the journal JAMA Oncology, support the need for clinical trials to determine whether these medications could prevent one of the deadliest types of cancers. Eventually, the medications may also show promise in warding off other types of cancer associated with obesity and diabetes.

"To our knowledge, this is the first indication that this popular weight-loss and anti-diabetic class of drugs reduces incidence of CRC, relative to other anti-diabetic agents," added Rong Xu, Professor at the School of Medicine.

Exploring the Link: Obesity, Diabetes, and Colorectal Cancer

Being overweight or obese or having diabetes are risk factors for increasing incidence of CRC and for making its prognosis worse.Since GLP-1 RAs have been shown to be effective anti-diabetic and weight-loss agents, the researchers hypothesized they might reduce incidence of CRC. Using a national database of more than 100 million electronic health records, the researchers conducted a population-based study of more than 1.2 million patients.
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening


Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
Advertisement

These individuals had been treated with anti-diabetic agents from 2005-19; the team examined the effects of GLP-1 RAs on their incidence of CRC, as compared to those prescribed other anti-diabetic drugs. Among 22,572 patients with diabetes treated with insulin, there were 167 cases of CRC.

Another 22,572 matched patients treated with GLP-1 RAs saw 94 cases of CRC. Those treated with GLP-1 RAs had a 44 per cent reduction in incidence of CRC. Similarly, 18,518 patients with diabetes treated with Metformin compared with 18,518 patients with diabetes treated with GLP-1 RAs, had a 25 per cent reduction in CRC."The research is critically important for reducing incidence of CRC in patients with diabetes, with or without overweight and obesity," Berger said.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Colon

Quiz on Colon


Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but true! This quiz is packed with information on the colon. Participate to learn more!
Advertisement

Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk


Colorectal cancer can be lowered by up to 7% by increasing dietary consumption of folate rich foods like spinach, broccoli or taking folate supplements.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. ...
Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...

Latest Cancer News

Anti-allergy Drug Dupilumab Treats Lung Cancer

Anti-allergy Drug Dupilumab Treats Lung Cancer

Researchers found a pathway linked to allergies that, when blocked, triggers antitumor immunity in lung cancer mouse models.
Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

Early Gene Epimutation Linked to Breast Cancer

The occurrence of epimutations early in pregnancy challenges traditional theories related to carcinogenesis and the risk of developing breast cancer.
Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

More affected relatives, higher lung cancer risk; participants with affected mothers or siblings faced increased risk.
Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Colorectal cancer can be lowered by up to 7% by increasing dietary consumption of folate rich foods like spinach, broccoli or taking folate supplements.
New Therapy for Biliary Tract Cancer

New Therapy for Biliary Tract Cancer

The effects and mechanisms of microRNA-451a (miR-451a), which hinders the progression of gemcitabine-resistant biliary tract cancers, are under study.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests