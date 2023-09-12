Diabetes Drug Tied to Lowered Colorectal Cancer Risk

Exploring the Link: Obesity, Diabetes, and Colorectal Cancer

"To our knowledge, this is the first indication that this popular weight-loss and anti-diabetic class of drugs reduces incidence of CRC, relative to other anti-diabetic agents," added Rong Xu, Professor at the School of Medicine.Being overweight or obese or having diabetes are risk factors for increasing incidence of CRC and for making its prognosis worse.Since GLP-1 RAs have been shown to be effective anti-diabetic and weight-loss agents, the researchers hypothesized they might reduce incidence of CRC. Using a national database of more than 100 million electronic health records, the researchers conducted a population-based study of more than 1.2 million patients.These individuals had been treated with anti-diabetic agents from 2005-19; the team examined the effects of GLP-1 RAs on their incidence of CRC, as compared to those prescribed other anti-diabetic drugs. Among 22,572 patients with diabetes treated with insulin, there were 167 cases of CRC.Another 22,572 matched patients treated with GLP-1 RAs saw 94 cases of CRC. Those treated with GLP-1 RAs had a 44 per cent reduction in incidence of CRC. Similarly, 18,518 patients with diabetes treated with Metformin compared with 18,518 patients with diabetes treated with GLP-1 RAs, had a 25 per cent reduction in CRC."The research is critically important for reducing incidence of CRC in patients with diabetes, with or without overweight and obesity," Berger said.Source: IANS