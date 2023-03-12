Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Increasing the dietary intake of folate or taking folate supplements can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by up to 7 percent, reveals a study by researchers at the Imperial College London.



Folate-Rich Foods Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk

Folate is a natural form of vitamin B9 and is found in many foods. Good sources include foods such asFolate is also available as a supplement in the form of folic acid."When it comes to bowel cancer, there are a number of things that people can do to reduce their risk, including eating a varied diet -- rich in wholegrains, vegetables, fruit, and beans -- which supports the findings from this study," said Dr Konstantinos Tsilidis, Reader in Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention at Imperial.