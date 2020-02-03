medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

Meal Timings Help Manage Weight

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 2, 2020 at 12:08 AM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Meal timings were found to help determine when a person will burn those extra calories, revealed research by Kevin Kelly, Owen McGuinness, Carl Johnson and colleagues of Vanderbilt University, USA and published in journal PLOS Biology.
Meal Timings Help Manage Weight
Meal Timings Help Manage Weight

The balance between weight gain and weight gain loss is predominantly determined by what you eat, how much you eat, and by how much exercise you get. But another important factor is often neglected.

Show Full Article


Your daily biological clock and sleep regulate how the food you eat is metabolized; thus the choice of burning fats or carbohydrates changes depending on the time of day or night. Your body's circadian rhythm has programmed your body to burn fat when you sleep, so when you skip breakfast and then snack at night you delay burning the fat.

The researchers monitored the metabolism of mid-aged and older subjects in a whole-room respiratory chamber over two separate 56-hour sessions, using a "random crossover" experimental design. In each session, lunch and dinner were presented at the same times (12:30 and 17:45, respectively), but the timing of the third meal differed between the two halves of the study. Thus in one of the 56-hour bouts, the additional daily meal was presented as breakfast (8:00) whereas in the other session, a nutritionally equivalent meal was presented to the same subjects as a late-evening snack (22:00). The duration of the overnight fast was the same for both sessions.

Whereas the two sessions did not differ in the amount or type of food eaten or in the subjects' activity levels, the daily timing of nutrient availability, coupled with clock/sleep control of metabolism, flipped a switch in the subjects' fat/carbohydrate preference such that the late-evening snack session resulted in less fat burned when compared to the breakfast session. The timing of meals during the day/night cycle therefore affects the extent to which ingested food is used versus stored.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Weight Loss

Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.

Quiz on Weight Loss

If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Kids Eat More Calories in Post-game Snacks Than They Burn During the Game: Study

Children end up consuming more calories through post-game snacks than they burn while playing, says a new study.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Vegetarian Diet Lowers Stroke Risk

Gut Bacteria can Secrete Carcinogen: Study

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive