MRNA Therapy's Promise for Chronic and Acute Liver Disease

An innovative stem cell therapy, employing mRNA technology packaged in nanoparticles (LNP) similar to those used in successful COVID-19 vaccines, holds promise for combating both chronic and acute liver diseases.



Liver transplantation remains the only treatment for end stage liver disease, but there is a critical shortage of organ donors, necessitating a dire need for new forms of treatment. The research from Boston Medical Center and Boston University showed that the mRNA based stem cell therapy can boost the natural repair mechanism of the liver to regress the diseased tissue caused by either an acute or chronic liver injury.

Identifying Key Receptor for Stem Cell Activation in Chronic Liver Disease

Published in the journalresearchers identified a specific receptor present on the stem cells which can be recognized and activated by the ligand protein called vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGFA). "This potential treatment has important clinical implications for people suffering from chronic liver disease, allowing the liver to heal itself, and potentially avoiding the need for many liver transplants," said corresponding author Valerie Gouon-Evans, Director of the Boston University Liver Biologist Programme.