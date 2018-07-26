medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Overdose Takes Everyone by Suprise Here’s What Happened

by Rishika Gupta on  July 26, 2018 at 11:42 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On Tuesday when singer Demi Lovato was found to have overdosed on heroin, she was apparently not alone said a source to Entertainment Tonight. She was found unconscious in her home.
Demi Lovato’s Drug Overdose Takes Everyone by Suprise Here’s What Happened
Demi Lovato’s Drug Overdose Takes Everyone by Suprise Here’s What Happened

Lovato's family has now taken the full responsibility of providing a clean, safe place for the singer to heal. One of her friends was found to have used Naloxone or Narcan to reverse the benefits of the drug overdose.

The signs of this deadly habit were being seen at a concert just two days earlier when she had trouble remembering the lyrics to her song "Sober," and she apparently walked off stage.

In "sober" song she had admitted to having relapsed after six years of sobriety.

The Lovato family is now going to help Demi Lovato back on track and are currently making plans to admit her into rehab immediately.

Demi Lovato was open about the constant struggle with her addiction, family, and depression when she gave an interview in 2016.

She said that every time she had to go through something painful she will look up in the sky and just go okay and then ask the strength to figure it out

She was scheduled to perform Thursday night in Atlantic City, but that concert has now been canceled.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Outcomes may be Improved by Changing Laws, Attitudes of Police Response to Drug Overdose

Outcomes may be Improved by Changing Laws, Attitudes of Police Response to Drug Overdose

A change in the way police respond to drug-related overdose emergencies could contribute to improved outcomes of the victims and to the communities where overdoses occur.

Deaths Due To Drug Overdose On Rise In The US: CDC

Deaths Due To Drug Overdose On Rise In The US: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows there were 47,055 deaths from drug overdose across the country in 2014.

Synthetic Drug Overdose on the Rise in the US

Synthetic Drug Overdose on the Rise in the US

Synthetic cannabinoids are the commonly used designer drugs in the US. Cannabinoids mimic marijuana and have effects similar to cocaine and methamphetamine.

New Nasal Spray Help Treat Drug Overdose Victims

New Nasal Spray Help Treat Drug Overdose Victims

Drug-related overdoses are the leading cause of injury-related deaths in US. Naloxone is used to treat opiate overdoses, such as heroin, morphine and oxycodone.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 Shared Psychosis Disorder

Shared Psychosis Disorder

Shared psychosis or 'folie à deux' is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person ...

 Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival hyperplasia is an excessive growth of the gum tissue. Gingival enlargement or gum disease ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...