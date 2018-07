A sensor that detects early-stage Parkinson's disease through a breath test has been developed by a team of researchers.

Breath Test to Detect Early-stage Parkinson's Disease

‘A newly developed breath test that detects differences in the breath of patients with early-stage, not-yet-treated Parkinson's disease may enable early diagnosis of the condition.’

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the movement disorder each year. But by the time most people experience symptoms, they have already lost many of the dopamine-producing neurons affected by the disease. Diagnosing Parkinson's at an earlier stage, for example, at a routine doctor's visit, could help these patients begin neuroprotective therapy sooner. To this end, John P.M. Finberg, Hossam Haick and their colleagues previously developed a device with an array of 40 sensors based on gold nanoparticles or single-walled carbon nanotubes. Each sensor had a different chemical attached that could bind certain volatile molecules in the breath, and this binding changed the electrical resistance of the sensor.The device detected differences in the exhaled breath of people already being treated for Parkinson's disease and healthy controls. Now, they wanted to see if the device could detect differences in the breath of patients with early-stage, not-yet-treated Parkinson's disease The researchers tested the device on the exhaled breath of 29 newly diagnosed patients who had not yet begun taking medication for their illness.. Although the device needs to be improved and validated by larger studies, the researchers say that it has potential as a small, portable system to screen at-risk individuals without the need for highly trained specialists.The complete study is published inSource: Eurekalert