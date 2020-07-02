medindia
Dementia may Reduce Likelihood of a Good Death for Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 7, 2020 at 12:52 AM Mental Health News
Cancer patients with dementia were found to less likely to achieve a good death than those without dementia, stated new study published in Geriatrics & Gerontology International.
The quality of death was measured from nurses' reports and factored in life completion, place of death, and symptom management.

The study's authors note that it may be difficult to confirm patients' end-of-life preferences because of cognitive decline. Their findings point to the importance of enhancing end-of-life care discussions with patients and their families.

"In order to provide high quality of end-of-life care, we should facilitate end-of-life care discussions and improve symptom management especially for cancer patients with dementia," said lead author Kayo Hirooka, RN, Ph.D., of Keio University, in Japan.

Source: Eurekalert

