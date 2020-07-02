Dementia may Reduce Likelihood of a Good Death for Cancer Patients

Font : A- A+



Cancer patients with dementia were found to less likely to achieve a good death than those without dementia, stated new study published in Geriatrics & Gerontology International.

Dementia may Reduce Likelihood of a Good Death for Cancer Patients



The quality of death was measured from nurses' reports and factored in life completion, place of death, and symptom management.



‘Dementia is linked to a reduced quality of death among cancer patients.’ Show Full Article





"In order to provide high quality of end-of-life care, we should facilitate end-of-life care discussions and improve symptom management especially for cancer patients with dementia," said lead author Kayo Hirooka, RN, Ph.D., of Keio University, in Japan.



Source: Eurekalert The study's authors note that it may be difficult to confirm patients' end-of-life preferences because of cognitive decline. Their findings point to the importance of enhancing end-of-life care discussions with patients and their families."In order to provide high quality of end-of-life care, we should facilitate end-of-life care discussions and improve symptom management especially for cancer patients with dementia," said lead author Kayo Hirooka, RN, Ph.D., of Keio University, in Japan.Source: Eurekalert The quality of death was measured from nurses' reports and factored in life completion, place of death, and symptom management.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.