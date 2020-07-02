medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Blood Mercury Levels Up Skin Cancer Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 7, 2020 at 12:59 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Higher levels of mercury in the blood were associated with an increased prevalence of non-melanoma skin cancer, the most common human malignancy, in a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology.
Blood Mercury Levels Up Skin Cancer Risk
Blood Mercury Levels Up Skin Cancer Risk

For the study, researchers analyzed 2003-2016 data on 29,413 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Show Full Article


The team examined blood levels of different forms of mercury: total mercury, inorganic mercury, and methyl mercury.

Similarly, participants with high methyl mercury had a 1.7-times greater odds of non-melanoma skin cancer compared with those with low methyl mercury. Inorganic mercury levels were non-significantly but positively associated with non-melanoma skin cancer.

Most individuals in the United States are exposed to mercury through consumption of contaminated fish and shellfish.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Quiz on Skin Cancer

The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic. ...

Woman Got Mercury Poisoning from Her Skin Whitening Cream

A 47-year-old Mexican American woman suffered mercury poisoning and irreversible neurological damage due to the skin-whitening cream she has been using for years.

Peru Residents Are Exposed to Highly Dangerous Levels of Mercury

A combination of diet and artisanal/small-scale gold mining occurring in the Peruvian Amazon is exposing residents to high levels of mercury.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessThalassemiaSkin CancerCancer and HomeopathyUltra-Violet RadiationCancer FactsPityriasis roseaCancerTattoos A Body ArtPemphigus
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Walking Corpse Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive