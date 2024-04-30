About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Mindfulness Audio: Companion for Prostate Cancer Radiation

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 30 2024 10:58 PM

Mindfulness Audio: Companion for Prostate Cancer Radiation
Radiation therapy for prostate cancer often induces notable side effects among men, including fatigue, sleep disturbances, and feelings of anxiety and depression. However, incorporating mindfulness audio recordings into their treatment regimen has been found to markedly alleviate these symptoms. ()
While reclining and receiving their daily 5-to-15-minute radiation treatment, men in the study listened to short (3-to-6 minute) audio-based mindfulness recordings that asked them to focus on their breath, posture, sounds and environment.

Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer
Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer
Biochemical recurrence (BCR) of prostate cancer is a condition that occurs in men who have previously been cured of prostate cancer. In BCR, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is elevated above normal.
To the authors’ knowledge, this is the first study to deliver a brief mindfulness intervention during actual radiation treatment versus suggesting patients seek it out in their own time outside the treatment facility, said principal investigator David Victorson.

The study is published in the journal Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health.

“We were really leveraging the fact that they were a captive audience,” said Victorson, professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “We’re optimizing their treatment to not just treat their cancer but also get a jump on managing physical and emotional side effects.”

Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peace of mind, self-friendship and a sense of being in present.
The findings have implications for how best to engage men with cancer, who are known to not participate in needed oncology supportive care, Victorson said.

Overcoming Barriers: Passive Intervention for Men with Cancer

“Men with cancer — no matter the age — are a hard group to help because they don’t tend to engage in supportive care activities like their women counterparts. You build it and they don’t come,” Victorson said. “The fact that this intervention is passive — they don’t have to go to a support group, and they can be getting their treatment while we layer on symptom support — is a twofer.”

Advertisement
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Quiz on Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it’s too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...
Side effects in men who received the mindfulness intervention significantly decreased compared to men in the control group, who listened to relaxing music during treatment, the study found. For example, the mindfulness group showed a 2.65-point score decrease in fatigue and a 4.5-point score decrease in sleep disturbance, which suggests a clinically meaningful improvement, Victorson said. The control group’s scores worsened by 7.46 points (fatigue) and 6.15 points (sleep disturbance), the study found.

While this was only a small pilot study (27 participants), the research resulted in important discoveries about whether an intervention like this is feasible and when it can and should be implemented, Victorson said.

Advertisement
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!
“Our primary goal was to determine the point we should start the intervention in someone’s radiation treatment,” Victorson said. “Then, we don’t freak them out the first day but get them early enough to see their symptoms improve.”

Mindfulness is known to help people in two ways, Victorson said. One is through the parasympathetic nervous system by inducing a relaxation response. For instance, one audio clip played during the intervention said, “Let’s start by just lying for a few moments to ground yourself, paying attention to your posture, and bringing attention to the breath and the body.”

The second way mindfulness helps is through emotion regulation, Victorson said. For example, the same audio clip goes on to compare thoughts to clouds passing by in the sky. The voice instructs the listener to focus on their breathing, which “offers you a place to stand from which to view thoughts and feelings coming and going in the mind. And as you learn to see your thoughts as mental events arising and falling, you are cultivating underneath them a sense of deep stillness and peace.”

“Listen to this enough and you start to notice thoughts come up. The goal is to see if you can observe them without reacting to them. That’s how to regulate our constantly thinking, ruminating and reacting minds,” Victorson said. “It can be very helpful in managing anxiety, pain and fatigue.”

Reference:
  1. Implementation Readiness and Initial Effects of a Brief Mindfulness Audio Intervention Compared with a Brief Music Control During Daily Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer: A Randomized Pilot Study - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/27536130241249140)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement