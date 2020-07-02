Lung Cancer Rates are Rising in Young Women Across Multiple Countries: Study

In young adults in 40 countries across five continents, a trend of higher lung cancer rates in women compared with men in recent years has been uncovered. The findings of the study have been published in An International Journal of Cancer.

The emerging trend was widespread, affecting countries across varied geographic locations and income levels. The changes appeared to be driven by a rising rate of adenocarcinoma lung cancer among women.



Additional research is needed to identify the reasons for the elevated incidence of lung cancer among young women observed in this study.



