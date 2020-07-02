Seasonal variations have been observed in the risk of the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy--including gestational hypertension and preeclampsia, said new study.

Seasonal Variations in Hypertensive Disorders During Pregnancy Identified

‘Vitamin D may have caused the observed seasonal variation in the hypertensive disorders of pregnancy including gestational hypertension and preeclampsia.’

"It has long been assumed that vitamin D affects the pathogenesis of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy--including preeclampsia--and our results support this hypothesis," said lead author Christine Rohr Thomsen, of Aarhus University Hospital, in Denmark.



Of 50,665 women included in the study, 8.5% were diagnosed with a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy. There appeared to be increasing risk when conceiving during the spring and early summer, peaking midsummer, and subsequently decreasing steadily during the autumn to reach a low by winter. Seasonal variations in vitamin D levels may help to explain these findings.

In the Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica study, the highest risk for hypertensive disorders was seen in pregnancies conceived during spring and summer.