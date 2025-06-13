About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Covid Vs AI - Who Wins This Round?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 13 2025 3:42 PM

AI meets Hollywood science to fight Covid with a smart, broad-spectrum antiviral pill.

Covid Vs AI - Who Wins This Round?
What if the tech behind blockbuster movies could help stop the next pandemic? That’s not fiction—it’s exactly what a group of brilliant scientists at Harvard has done. Using artificial intelligence (AI), special effects animation tools, and some good old-fashioned curiosity, they’ve created a new antiviral drug that could protect us from not just COVID-19, but other deadly coronaviruses too. This isn’t just smart science—it’s science with a superhero twist. Ready to meet the drug that might just outsmart the next outbreak?(1 Trusted Source
Broad-spectrum coronavirus inhibitors discovered by modeling viral fusion dynamics

Go to source).

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement

Secret Weapon present from Blockbusters to Biotech

Believe it or not, the same animation tech used in Hollywood movies helped scientists understand how coronavirus proteins move inside our bodies. Using this, they spotted a hidden, “moving” part of the virus spike protein—something vaccines often miss. This helped them design a drug that could lock the virus in place before it invades your cells. Think of it as freezing the enemy mid-attack.


Advertisement
COVID may Boost Diabetes Risk in Kids
COVID may Boost Diabetes Risk in Kids
Children who have recovered from COVID-19 are at a higher risk of developing diabetes (both Type 1 and 2). A heightened risk of diabetes has already been seen among adults who recovered from COVID-19.

AI, But Make It Life-Saving

The team built a one-of-a-kind AI-powered system that analyzed 10,000+ FDA-approved drugs to find one that could block the virus’s entry into human cells. That’s how they found bemcentinib, a cancer drug that unexpectedly blocked COVID-19 infection in human lung cells. But instead of stopping there, the researchers used AI to create even better versions of the drug. It’s like turning a matchstick into a fireproof shield.


Advertisement
Exploring the Consistent Outcomes of an Antiviral Drug
Exploring the Consistent Outcomes of an Antiviral Drug
Specific antiviral drug that is widely used to treat smallpox patients since last summer's outbreak is found to produce similar outcomes regardless of the patient's HIV status.

Meet the Super Compound: WYS-694

Once they knew where to aim, scientists made new custom compounds to target the coronavirus even better than bemcentinib. One of them, WYS-694, stood out—12.5 times more powerful than earlier versions! It not only fought COVID-19 but also worked against variants like Delta and Omicron, and even SARS and MERS. And best of all? It can be taken as a simple oral pill. Imagine having that kind of power in your medicine cabinet.


Antiviral Drug Tecovirimat Effective in Treating Monkeypox
Antiviral Drug Tecovirimat Effective in Treating Monkeypox
The antiviral medication tecovirimat is safe and effective for the treatment of monkeypox symptoms and skin lesions.

Tested on Mice, Designed for Mankind

In tests on mice with human-like lungs, WYS-694 reduced virus levels by over 4 times—something previous drugs failed to do. That means this compound didn’t just work in test tubes; it protected real lungs from real viruses. It’s a big step toward pandemic-proofing our future with easy-to-use pills that can be quickly deployed in outbreaks—especially in places with low access to vaccines.

Why This Discovery Changes Everything

This isn't just one lucky drug. It’s a new way of finding antiviral medicines using AI, movie-tech, and biology combined. It could speed up drug discovery not only for COVID-19 but also for other deadly viruses like HIV, Ebola, measles, and flu. Instead of playing catch-up during outbreaks, we may finally get ahead of the virus curve. That’s not just hope—it’s a high-tech game plan.

References:
  1. Broad-spectrum coronavirus inhibitors discovered by modeling viral fusion dynamics - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40443526/)


Source-Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard


Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional