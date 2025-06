Is Sleep Apnea Breaking Female Athletes’ Hearts?

Even elite athletes aren’t safe from sleep apnea—new research exposes a hidden health challenge among young sportswomen.

We often imagine athletes as the healthiest people around—eating right, sleeping well, and glowing with energy. But what if their intense training is quietly harming their sleep? Many young female athletes are battling sleep apnea, a condition often missed but linked to. Even more shocking,are more common among elite sportswomen than we thought. Let’s dig into the findings that are shaking up sports science—and showing why even champions need better sleep().Even with strict schedules and fitness routines, many female athletes don’t feel refreshed after a full night’s sleep. Loud snoring, gasping for air, or waking up tired aren’t just random issues—they may be signs of. Sadly, these problems often go unnoticed because we don’t expect athletes to have sleep issues.Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) isn’t just about bad sleep—it can lead to serious heart problems like, and even stroke . Athletes with mild sleep apnea had, a sign their heart health may be at risk. This shows that untreated sleep issues can quietly harm even the fittest hearts, and early diagnosis is key to long-term health.A separate study with rugby and cricket players found that half of them were poor sleepers, andfelt extremely sleepy during the day. Imagine being that tired during training or matches! Many also said they snore or had episodes of stopped breathing at night. These results tell us that being an athlete doesn't guarantee good sleep—in fact, their busy lives might be making it worse.When athletes don’t sleep well, it’s not just their bodies that suffer—theirdrop too. Coaches and trainers need to look out for subtle signs like. With better, and awareness of warning signs, we can help athletes perform better—not just in games, but in life too.The studies suggest it’s time for action. We need larger studies across more universities, comparing men and women, and testing if early treatment can lower long-term heart risks. Tools likeand simple lifestyle changes could make a big difference. Because spotting sleep apnea early might not just save energy—it could save lives.Source-American College of Cardiology