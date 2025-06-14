WHO Highlights Blood Donation as the Pulse of Emergency Care

Blood donation saves lives, supports surgeries, treats chronic illnesses, and boosts donor health and joy.



‘Nearly 50% of countries globally have achieved close to 100% voluntary non-remunerated #blooddonation (VNRD) rates. Let's keep this momentum going in #SoutheastAsia! This #WorldBloodDonorDay, consider donating and saving lives. #GiveBloodSaveLives’

2025 Theme: A Message of Hope and Unity

Advertisement

Progress in South-East Asia

All member countries have national blood policies aligned with WHO recommendations.

Around 82% of donated blood in the region now comes from voluntary, unpaid donors — a sign of strong community involvement.

— a sign of strong community involvement. All donated blood is screened for transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) and tested according to rigorous serological standards.

Advertisement

World Blood Donor Day - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day)

Today, on World Blood Donor Day, ( ) the World Health Organization (WHO) is shining a spotlight on the lifesaving role of blood donation and transfusion in modern healthcare systems. Observed every year on June 14, this day honors the millions of voluntary, unpaid donors around the globe whose generosity saves lives every single day.Marking the occasion, Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, calledand urged governments and communities to invest in stronger national blood systems.World Blood Donor Day is observed every June 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, the scientist who discovered blood groups and laid the foundation for modern transfusion medicine. The day serves to raise awareness about the ongoing need for safe blood and to thank donors for their selfless contributions.“From mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, to children battling severe anaemia and patients living with chronic blood disorders — blood saves lives,” Wazed said in her message. “In times of crisis, whether it be natural disasters or conflict, timely access to safe blood is often the difference between life and death.”This year’s theme, “Give blood, give hope: together we save lives,” underscores how each donation not only provides essential medical support but also spreads hope in moments of uncertainty and distress.Wazed emphasized that the strength of national health systems depends on safe, reliable, and continuous access to blood, something many low- and middle-income countries still struggle to achieve.“We must work towards universal access to safe blood by building robust systems and encouraging voluntary, unpaid donations,” she noted.WHO’s South-East Asia Region has made encouraging progress:Despite these achievements, gaps remain. Many regions still face shortages and struggle to ensure timely and safe transfusions, particularly during emergencies.On this World Blood Donor Day,and strengthen public engagement through education and outreach.“Each blood donation is not just a medical act — it is an act of compassion, commitment, and hope,” Wazed said. “It is a lifeline to someone, somewhere, who may never meet their donor but whose life was changed forever.”As the world comes together to celebrate blood donors today, WHO reminds us: “Giving blood is not just about saving lives — it's about giving hope, healing, and a future.”Source-Medindia