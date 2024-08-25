About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

COVID-19 Variant KP.3.1.1 Dominant in US as Infections Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 25 2024 11:54 PM

COVID-19 Variant KP.3.1.1 Dominant in US as Infections Rise
The KP.3.1.1 Covid-19 variant, (1 Trusted Source
KP.3.1.1 is the Predominant Variant

Go to source) which is now the most common type of coronavirus in the US, has been leading to a rise in infections, according to the CDC.

What is KP.3.1.1 COVID Variant

KP.3.1.1, of the Omicron family, is among many currently co-circulating JN.1-derived variants in the US, Xinhua news agency reported. Like other variants, it contains mutations in its genetic material that may affect its transmissibility, severity, or resistance to immunity from vaccines or prior infections. Researchers are actively studying KP.3.1.1 to understand its characteristics and impacts on public health.

COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
For the two-week period ending August 17, KP.3.1.1 is predicted to account for between 31 per cent and 43 per cent of Covid-19 clinical specimens, compared to between 20 per cent and 26 per cent for the two-week period ending August 3, according to the latest CDC data released.

The rise in prevalence of KP.3.1.1 comes as markers of Covid-19 activity, including test positivity, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, remain elevated, particularly among adults ages 65 years and older and children younger than 2 years. CDC recommends that the public get coronavirus vaccines to protect against serious illness from Covid-19 infection. Updated Covid-19 vaccines that can provide protection during the 2024 to 2025 respiratory virus season will be available in the fall, according to the agency.

Reference:
  1. KP.3.1.1 is the Predominant Variant - (https://www.cdc.gov/ncird/whats-new/kp-3-1-1-is-the-predominant-variant.html)
Source-IANS
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
COVID-19 Virus Evolves, Invades Central Nervous System
COVID-19 Virus Evolves, Invades Central Nervous System
Discover how a specific mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein might increase the risk of COVID-19 infections in the brain.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement