COVID-19 Variant KP.3.1.1 Dominant in US as Infections Rise

The KP.3.1.1 Covid-19 variant, () which is now the most common type of coronavirus in the US, has been leading to a rise in infections, according to the CDC.KP.3.1.1, of the Omicron family, is among many currently co-circulating JN.1-derived variants in the US, Xinhua news agency reported. Like other variants, it contains mutations in its genetic material that may affect its transmissibility, severity, or resistance to immunity from vaccines or prior infections. Researchers are actively studying KP.3.1.1 to understand its characteristics and impacts on public health.For the two-week period ending August 17, KP.3.1.1 is predicted to account for between 31 per cent and 43 per cent of Covid-19 clinical specimens, compared to between 20 per cent and 26 per cent for the two-week period ending August 3, according to the latest CDC data released.The rise in prevalence of KP.3.1.1 comes as markers of Covid-19 activity, including test positivity, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, remain elevated, particularly among adults ages 65 years and older and children younger than 2 years. CDC recommends that the public get coronavirus vaccines to protect against serious illness from Covid-19 infection. Updated Covid-19 vaccines that can provide protection during the 2024 to 2025 respiratory virus season will be available in the fall, according to the agency.Source-IANS