A Pain in the Neck: How Gadgets Are Breaking Our Backs

Doctors warn that excessive gadget use among individuals aged 20 to 55 is causing a significant rise in back and spine problems. () Many are experiencing severe and debilitating symptoms such as sharp, stabbing, or dull pain in the back or neck, muscle spasms, tingling, numbness, and even weakness or limited mobility. Prolonged screen time is contributing to an increase in musculoskeletal disorders, especially those affecting the spine, with reports of severe pain, tingling sensations, and functional weakness."In this digital era, prolonged screen time is causing a rise in musculoskeletal disorders (MSD), particularly affecting the spine. There has been a 60 percent surge in back and spine issues. Individuals aged 20-55 are reporting severe pain, sometimes accompanied by loss of urinary or bowel control, tingling in the extremities, and functional weakness. Seven in ten patients I see daily suffer from back and neck pain," Mohit Muttha, Orthopaedic & Spine Surgeon at Apollo Spectra, Pune told IANS.""A 60 percent increase in low back and neck issues among 20-45-year-olds is linked to gadget addiction, causing discomfort in the neck and cervical spine. If neglected, this can lead to more severe issues, including neck pain, shoulder stiffness, headaches, and restricted mobility. Out of 10-12 patients who visit me daily, around 4-5 have neck and lower back pain related to gadget misuse," Ram Chaddha, Spine Surgeon at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai told IANS.Regular breaks, posture, and daily exercises like yoga and stretching are crucial for preventing back and spine issues among 20-50-year-olds."There is a concerning 50 percent surge in back and spine issues among people aged 20-50. Out of five patients, at least 2-3 suffer from back pain and are advised to rest for prompt recovery," Burhan Salim Siamwala, Consultant Spine Surgeon at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai told IANS.Source-IANS