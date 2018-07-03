medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Helmet Use Reduces Risk of Cervical Spine Injury During Motorcycle Accidents

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 7, 2018 at 12:13 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Helmet use lowers the likelihood of cervical spine injury (CSI), particularly fractures of the cervical vertebrae during motorcycle accidents, revealed researchers from the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison. These findings appear in a new article published today in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine: "Motorcycle helmets and cervical spine injuries: a 5-year experience at a Level 1 trauma center" written by Paul S. Page, MD, Zhikui Wei, MD, PhD, and Nathaniel P. Brooks, MD.
Helmet Use Reduces Risk of Cervical Spine Injury During Motorcycle Accidents
Helmet Use Reduces Risk of Cervical Spine Injury During Motorcycle Accidents

In Europe you're unlikely to find someone riding a motorcycle without a helmet; universal laws requiring motorcycle helmet use are applied throughout the European Union. In the United States, on the other hand, laws on helmet use vary from state to state, with some states requiring helmet use for all riders and others limiting the requirement to persons under the age of 18.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates, wearing helmets saved the lives of 1859 motorcycle riders in 2016; an additional 802 lives could have been saved if every motorcyclist had worn them. Wearing a helmet decreases the incidence and severity of traumatic brain injury during crashes. What then are the objections to universal laws requiring motorcycle helmet use?

Major reasons cited for not requiring helmets while riding a motorcycle include freedom of choice, avoiding any limitation on vision, and a perceived increased risk of receiving a cervical spine injury (CSI). This last reason is based on the belief that the added weight of a helmet might increase torque on the cervical spine.

Risk to the cervical spine is addressed in this study. Over the years there have been a variety of studies on helmet use and CSI in motorcycle crashes, with a couple of reports indicating an increased risk of CSI among helmeted riders and most studies finding no protective effect or harmful biomechanical risk to the cervical spine. Page and colleagues hypothesized that helmet use is not associated with an increased risk of CSI during a motorcycle crash and instead may provide some protection to the wearer. In this paper the researchers provide case evidence to support their hypothesis.

The researchers reviewed the charts of 1061 patients who had been injured in motorcycle crashes and treated at a single Level 1 trauma center in Wisconsin between January 1, 2010, and January 1, 2015. Of those patients, 323 (30.4%) were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and 738 (69.6%) were not. (Wisconsin law does not require all riders to wear a helmet.)

At least one CSI was sustained by 7.4% of the riders wearing a helmet and 15.4% of those not wearing one; this difference in percentages is statistically significant (p = 0.001). Cervical spine fractures occurred more often in patients who were not wearing helmets (10.8% compared to 4.6%; p = 0.001), as did ligament injuries (1.9% compared with 0.3%; p = 0.04); again these differences are statistically significant. There were no significant differences between groups (helmeted vs. unhelmeted riders) with respect to other types of cervical spine injuries that were sustained: nerve root injury, cervical strain, or cord contusion.

In summary, Page and colleagues show that helmet use is associated with a significantly reduced likelihood of sustaining a CSI during a motorcycle crash, particularly fractures of the cervical vertebrae.

Although the study population is small, the authors believe the results provide additional evidence in support of wearing helmets to prevent severe injury in motorcycle crashes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

Shriram General Insurance Company

Shriram General Insurance Company

Shriram General Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Shriram Capital Limited (Part of Shriram Group) and Sanlam Limited.

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Cord Injury

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Cord Injury

Often a sudden traumatic injury or a non-traumatic condition results in a fracture or dislocation of vertebrae which can further cause spinal cord damage. Vertebral injuries may result in a partial or complete transaction of the spinal cord which ...

Study: Inpatient Brain Injury Education Increases Bike Helmet Use

Study: Inpatient Brain Injury Education Increases Bike Helmet Use

Georgia Health Sciences University researchers report that a 30-minute brain injury education program taught in the hospital may increase children's use of bicycle helmets.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation

Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation

Spinal Injury refers to damage to spinal cord that runs below the brain through the back. Injury to spinal cord is a severe injury as the damage is irreversible and it can be life threatening.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Spondylosis

Spondylosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Spondylosis

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Athletes Foot Spondylosis Trauma Care Kyphosis Spondylolisthesis Uterine Cancer Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation Spinal Cord Injury 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

These signs and symptoms could alert you to a possible hormone imbalance. Too much or too little of ...

 Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...