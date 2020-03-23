by Adeline Dorcas on  March 23, 2020 at 1:43 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: First Corona Patient in Lucknow Discharged Healthy
First COVID-19 patient goes back home after her two consecutive tests came negative. There is finally some good news regarding the deadly coronavirus from Lucknow.

The first corona patient in the city -- a 35-year-old Canada-based female doctor admitted to the isolation ward of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) -- was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after her two consecutive tests came negative.

KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof M. L. Bhatt said that the woman was admitted on March 8 and was the first case of COVID-19 reported in the city.


She has been discharged after two tests -- one on Friday night and another on Saturday -- came negative.

She has been advised home quarantine for next 14 days before being declared fit to move out and lead a normal life.

The VC also said that the tests for coronavirus infection of the woman will continue for next few days to keep track of recurrence.

"The discharge of the patient after recovery is a big morale booster for the health staff of the university as well as the people of the city," the Vice Chancellor said.

The NRI had come with her doctor husband and two-year-old son to her parents' house in Gomti Nagar on March 1.

She developed flu-like symptoms on March 7 and immediately reported to the KGMU where she was admitted soon after her test came positive.

The test of her husband, son and other family members tested negative.

However, a cousin with whom she came in contact, was tested positive and is still undergoing treatment at the KGMU.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus in India: 25 Positive Cases at Present Detected
There are at least 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that have been reported so far in India. Out of which three patients, who were earlier infected in Kerala, have been cured from the disease, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
READ MORE
Coronavirus in India: Don't Panic, Stay Cautious, PM Tells People
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians must not panic, but remain vigilant to keep the coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Get Coronavirus Test Report Now in Just 15 Minutes
Novel test kit approved to detect coronavirus can cut screening time to just 15 minutes. The kit has been developed at Tianjin university of China.
READ MORE
India's First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Kerala
First coronavirus case has been confirmed in Kerala, India. Recently, a student had returned from Wuhan University and now has been kept in isolation in Kerala.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Healthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake