medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India's First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Kerala

by Hannah Joy on  January 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Coronavirus has been detected in a student who had recently returned from Wuhan University to Kerala. This is the first ever coronavirus case in India.
India's First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Kerala
India's First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Kerala

"One positive case of Novel Coronavirus -- a student studying in Wuhan University -- has been reported from Kerala," said a statement released by the Health Ministry.

Show Full Article


The patient is kept in isolation in a hospital. "The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," said the ministry statement.

A Kerala report said Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has called for an emergency meeting of top health officials.

"We were waiting for the test results of six samples and we received the result of five which were negative," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

According to the figures put out on Wednesday night by Kerala health authorities, around 800 people are under observation with 10 in hospitals and the rest at their homes.

Wuhan city of China witnessed an outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus last month. Since then the death toll in China from the new coronavirus has risen to 170 with 7,711 confirmed cases, as repatriation flights for foreign nationals continued.

Outside China, Hong Kong and Macau, other countries with confirmed cases include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia (two new cases reported on Thursday), France and Germany.

Finland reported its first case on Wednesday. Several cases in Taiwan were also included in the national count.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Coronavirus Outbreak: New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is spreading fast across boundaries to infect millions of people and animals. If you are traveling abroad, it is advisable to follow a few travel safety tips to keep this deadly China virus away.

Coronavirus: Avoid Visiting China

In a fresh travel advisory in the backdrop of the outbreak of Novel coronavirus in Wuhan province of China, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked people to avoid traveling to China.

Novel Coronavirus Samples Testing in Pune's Virology Institute

The National Institute of Virology in Pune is fully prepared to test samples of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Eat Fermented Soy Foods to Live Longer

Simple Test can Identify Patients at Risk for Future Dialysis or Transplant
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive