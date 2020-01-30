medindia
Coronavirus: Avoid Visiting China

by Iswarya on  January 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM Tropical Disease News
Government has warned people to avoid traveling to China, as the death toll from the coronavirus grows.

The ministry on Wednesday said in a tweet: "New travel advisory on Novel #Coronavirus: Please refrain from traveling to #China."
Coronavirus: Avoid Visiting China

The ministry also informed that the list of airports for screening passengers for symptoms of nCoV2020 had been increased to 21. This includes airports of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Cochin, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Gaya, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Trivandrum, Trichy, Varanasi, Vizag, Bhubaneswar, and Goa.

The Indian government is also on high alert and is taking all preventive measures in order to stop the virus entering the country as many people travel to India from China and visa versa on a daily basis. The ministry has also deployed health teams in districts bordering Nepal and Bangladesh in the wake of the confirmed case of Wuhan Virus in the neighborhood Nepal.

Chinese health authorities on Wednesday said the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country has increased to 132, with 5,974 confirmed cases in 31 provincial-level regions.

India stands at 23rd position amongst the top 30 countries at high risk from the spread of the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) researchers have identified. The most 'at risk' countries or regions worldwide are Thailand (1), Japan (2) and Hong Kong (3). The US is placed 6th on the list, Australia 10th, the UK 17th, and India 23rd, the study said.

Source: IANS

