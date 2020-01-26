medindia

Coronavirus Infection: First Case Confirmed in Nepal

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM Tropical Disease News
The first new case of coronavirus infection was identified in a Nepali student studying in China, an official of Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population has said.
"It is the first confirmed case of infection from the deadly virus," Dr. Hemanta Chandra Ojha, chief of Zoonotic and Other Communicable Disease Control Section at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Ministry, told the Xinhua news agency on Friday.

He said that the patient who had come to Nepal from Wuhan, China was tested positive during a specimen test at the laboratory of the World Health Organization in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China. "We had received the confirmation on Thursday evening," he said.

The man infected with the virus had come to Nepal on January 5 from China and visited the hospital complaining about respiratory problem on January 13. After his condition was improved following medication, he was discharged last week.

Source: IANS

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Wuhan Coronavirus: Fresh Insights

A coronavirus is actually the name for a family of viruses, including some that can cause the common cold. This virus is a novel coronavirus, which means it's a new virus that has not been seen before and it's also new to humans.

Snakes Could be the Culprit Behind Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China

Coronavirus Outbreak: Snakes could be the original source of deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, reveals a new study.

1st Case of New Coronavirus Infection Confirmed In Japan

Case of a pneumonia-like illness caused by a new type of coronavirus has been identified in Japan, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
