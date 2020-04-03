medindia
Coronavirus in India: 25 Positive Cases at Present Detected

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 4, 2020 at 11:57 PM
The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had informed that there are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present.
"There are at least 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that have been reported so far in India. Out of which three patients, who were earlier infected in Kerala, have been cured from the disease," said the minister.

According to the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, at present at least 9 Indian nationals and 16 foreign nationals are infected with the disease.

"There is one patient in Delhi, one in Telangana and six in Agra who have tested positive for COVID-19. The driver of the group of Italian nationals, who were touring in Jaipur, has also tested positive. Apart from these, 16 Italian nationals have tested positive for the disease," said Harsh Vardhan during the presser.

Talking about the potential of the spread of the disease, the minister said that One person in Delhi infected six of his his own family members in Agra. In Italian national''s case the tourist infected his wife also and thus other group members.

According to the health minister, the government of Italy has asked the Italian nationals to stay in India only for the time being therefore all of them have been currently quaranitined at ITBP isolation facility in Chhawla.

"We had to trace at least 66 people''s contact in view of one positive case. In Telangana, at least 88 contacts were traced," the minister told media here, adding "people should avoid public gathering during this time. Even the Prime Minister has cancelled his Holi Milan programmes in view of coronavirus.

In a statement released earlier by the health ministry, it said: "24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians (bus driver, conductor and tourist guide) have been shifted to the ITBP facility for testing. Depending on the result, future course of action will be taken."

Source: IANS

