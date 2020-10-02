medindia
Get Coronavirus Test Report Now in Just 15 Minutes

by Iswarya on  February 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM Tropical Disease News
Novel test kit to detect coronavirus, which takes just 15 minutes, has been developed at Tianjin University of China. It will help save time in screening out potential patients.
Get Coronavirus Test Report Now in Just 15 Minutes

According to Global Times, Tianjin University developed the kit in collaboration with Beijing Biotech company. The kit is undergoing clinical trials and will be sent to the health regulator for approval.

Earlier, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Chinese health regulatory body, approved a kit developed by SunSure Biotech, which cut the screening time to 30 minutes.

The NMPA approved four test kits on January 26.

The coronavirus epidemic has claimed over 800 lives and infected more than 37,000 people in China.

During the 2003 SARS outbreak, more than 750 people had died, and 8,437 were infected across the world. SARS had spread from China's southern province of Guanzhou, while the coronavirus has stemmed from the Wuhan seafood market in the eastern central province of Hubei.

On Saturday, two foreign nationals an American and a Japanese died of the disease.

Source: IANS

