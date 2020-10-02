Get Coronavirus Test Report Now in Just 15 Minutes

Font : A- A+



Novel test kit to detect coronavirus, which takes just 15 minutes, has been developed at Tianjin University of China. It will help save time in screening out potential patients.

Get Coronavirus Test Report Now in Just 15 Minutes



According to Global Times, Tianjin University developed the kit in collaboration with Beijing Biotech company. The kit is undergoing clinical trials and will be sent to the health regulator for approval.



‘Novel coronavirus disease has spread to around 20 countries. Nearly 99 percent of the patients are in China.’ Show Full Article





The NMPA approved four test kits on January 26.



The coronavirus epidemic has claimed over 800 lives and infected more than 37,000 people in China.



During the 2003 SARS outbreak, more than 750 people had died, and 8,437 were infected across the world. SARS had spread from China's southern province of Guanzhou, while the coronavirus has stemmed from the Wuhan seafood market in the eastern central province of Hubei.



On Saturday, two foreign nationals an American and a Japanese died of the disease.



Source: IANS Earlier, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Chinese health regulatory body, approved a kit developed by SunSure Biotech, which cut the screening time to 30 minutes.The NMPA approved four test kits on January 26.The coronavirus epidemic has claimed over 800 lives and infected more than 37,000 people in China.During the 2003 SARS outbreak, more than 750 people had died, and 8,437 were infected across the world. SARS had spread from China's southern province of Guanzhou, while the coronavirus has stemmed from the Wuhan seafood market in the eastern central province of Hubei.On Saturday, two foreign nationals an American and a Japanese died of the disease.Source: IANS According to Global Times, Tianjin University developed the kit in collaboration with Beijing Biotech company. The kit is undergoing clinical trials and will be sent to the health regulator for approval.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.