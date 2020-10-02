medindia
Coronavirus Toll Crosses 900 in China & More Than 40,000 Infected

by Iswarya on  February 10, 2020 at 10:22 AM Tropical Disease News
Novel 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak has claimed more than 900 lives in China, officials report, while the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 40,000.
According to the data from China's National Health Commission, 97 more deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Xinhua reported.

Among the deaths, 91 were in Hubei Province, two in Anhui, one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan, and Gansu provinces respectively, according to China's National Health Commission.

Another 4,008 new suspected cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

Also, on Sunday, 296 patients became seriously ill, while 632 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The commission added that 6,484 patients remained in severe condition, and 23,589 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 3,281 people had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The commission said 399,487 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 29,307 were discharged from medical observation Sunday, with 187,518 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 36 confirmed cases, including one death had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 18 in Taiwan.

One patient in Macao and one in Taiwan have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Source: IANS

