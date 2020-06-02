medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

New Coronavirus: People Without Symptoms can Be Infected Too

by Iswarya on  February 6, 2020 at 10:57 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

China's health authorities claim that numerous people have been diagnosed as carriers and transmitters of the Coronavirus even as they showed no symptoms.
New Coronavirus: People Without Symptoms can Be Infected Too
New Coronavirus: People Without Symptoms can Be Infected Too

Li Xingwang, the chief infectious diseases expert at Beijing Ditan Hospital, told the Chinese media that "most of the dormant carriers were related to and had caught the virus from patients with symptoms."

Show Full Article


The dormant carriers, he said, have the virus and can transmit it. "The amount of virus correlates to the severity of the illness, which means these patients carry less of the virus, and their ability to transmit disease is weaker," Li said.

"If there are dormant carriers, then it is an epidemic of a much larger scale than it is being reported. As China's capacity to conduct tests on a greater number of people has increased rapidly in the last one month, more cases of infections are coming forward. But tests are not being conducted on those who don't have symptoms," one of the students in Beijing told IANS on the phone.

Authorities in New Delhi confirmed that the 650 people who were evacuated from Wuhan by the government and are undergoing a 14-days quarantine process, haven't been asked to do the swab tests required to diagnose the infection. "They are under observation at two centers in the national capital region. If anyone shows symptoms, he will be referred to the AIIMS for a test," an official at one of the centers said.

In new treatment and diagnosis guidelines released by Beijing on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said people with mild symptoms should be quarantined and treated as well. The guidelines also said that airborne and digestive tract infections were found in patients' feces.

A key meeting chaired by China's Premier Li Keqiang was held in Beijing on Tuesday to adopt measures to enable all patients with or without symptoms to access treatment.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Coronavirus Outbreak: New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is spreading fast across boundaries to infect millions of people and animals. If you are traveling abroad, it is advisable to follow a few travel safety tips to keep this deadly China virus away.

What Chest X-ray Of Coronavirus Patients in China Revealed?

One of the coronavirus infected patient developed white patches in the right lower lobe of the lungs, an issue described as a nodular ground-glass lesion which was revealed in a CT scan.

Safe and Efficient SARS-coronavirus Vaccine Created

Scientists show how to modify an effective live attenuated severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) vaccine to make it genetically stable.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Menopause May Up Risk of Kidney Stones

Obesity

Hemorrhoids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive