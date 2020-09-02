medindia
Methods for Preventing Coronavirus Spread Through Airports Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 9, 2020 at 6:26 PM
Authorities are looking for ways to contain the outbreak and avoid coronavirus spread through airports.

This study, published in Risk Analysis, analyzes the impact of implementing disease mitigation strategies at airports across the globe.
Methods for Preventing Coronavirus Spread Through Airports Identified

The researchers also identify ten critical airports, central to the air-transportation network. If hand-washing mitigation strategies are implemented in just these ten locations, the pandemic risk can drop by up to 37 percent.

Source: Newswise

