COVID-19 in Delhi: 442 New Cases Reported

COVID-19 In Delhi: Facts & Figures

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,05,95, while the death toll continues at 26,208.The number of Covid containment zones stands at 393 in the city.A total of 21,914 new tests -- 14,873 RT-PCR and 7,041 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,84,81,103, while 23,220 vaccines were administered -- 3,360 first doses, 10,145 second doses, and 9,715 precaution doses.The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,41,66,979, according to the health bulletin.Source: IANS