COVID-19 in Delhi: 442 New Cases Reported

by Colleen Fleiss on May 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Delhi witnessed a marginal decline in daily COVID cases as 442 fresh infections were reported against 445 recorded.

However, no Covid-related death has been reported for the second consecutive day in the city.

With 428 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,78,105. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,138.

COVID-19 In Delhi: Facts & Figures

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,05,95, while the death toll continues at 26,208.
The number of Covid containment zones stands at 393 in the city.

A total of 21,914 new tests -- 14,873 RT-PCR and 7,041 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,84,81,103, while 23,220 vaccines were administered -- 3,360 first doses, 10,145 second doses, and 9,715 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,41,66,979, according to the health bulletin.

Source: IANS
