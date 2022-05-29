About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Zero Mission for Eradicating Vector Borne Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 29, 2022 at 10:04 PM
Zero Mission for Eradicating Vector Borne Diseases

Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch 'Zero Mission' to eradicate vector-borne diseases such as Japanese encephalitis, dengue, malaria, typhoid, pneumonia, and Zika virus.

The state government aims to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, as promised in its Sankalp Patra.

Vector-Borne Diseases

Vector-Borne Diseases


Vector-borne diseases are infectious diseases or illness transmitted through insects such as mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, and bugs. Vectors can be either biological carriers or mechanical carriers.
Advertisement


The state's official spokesman said that the total number of AES and JE cases have also declined during the period by 65 and 78 %, respectively, attributing it to Yogi government's continuous campaign in encephalitis prone districts, such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Firozabad and Siddharth Nagar.

The state government has also set up state-of-the-art Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) in Gorakhpur and Deoria and is running mobile medical units to provide better and faster care to those suffering from the two diseases.
What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis

What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis


Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito borne viral disease associated with inflammation of the brain.
Advertisement

Vector Borne Diseases

According to officials, deaths from AES and JE dipped from 594 and 81 in 2017 to 58 and 4 in 2021, while the number of cases dropped from 4758 and 677 to 1664 and 148, respectively, during the period.

Furthermore, the government plans to double the number of ambulances equipped with high-quality life support system and appoint 6,000 doctors and 10,000 paramedical staff shortly to improve healthcare in the state.

It also seeks to expand the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the state so that people can get medicines at cheaper rates.

The Yogi government has also made enough provisions in its budget for the financial year 2022-23 to improve healthcare in the state.

It has proposed Rs 5,395 crore for Rashtriya Gramin Swasthya Mission, Rs 1,300 crore for Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Rs 142 crore for Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 320 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana, Rs 1,073 crore for building diagnostic infrastructure for primary health care facilities, Rs 425 crore for Urban Health and Arogya Centres and Rs 54 crore for strengthening the State Drug Control System.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus


Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever, headache, skin rashes, joint and muscle pain in infected individuals. The symptoms usually last for only 2 to 7 days. Fetal symptoms vary and have led to International concern.
Advertisement

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue


Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.
Advertisement
What's New on Medindia
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — "Connections"
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
More News on:
Vector-Borne Diseases Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Relapsing Fever 

